CM Mohan Yadav reaches Coimbatore to seek investments for MP

Bhopal, July 24 To promote investment and create employment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday visited Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu for an interactive session with the investors and entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister will hold one-to-one meetings with the investors besides addressing the inaugural session of a business event titled ‘Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh' on Thursday.

The event is part of the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh: Global Investors Summit' to be held in February 2025, for which the state government is organising interactive sessions with investors and entrepreneurs to convince them to invest in the state.

The first interactive session with the investors and industrialists was organised in Mumbai last month.

Upon reaching Coimbatore, CM Yadav said he has come with hope and possibilities for the growth of Madhya Pradesh.

“Coimbatore is a city where people from different parts of the country have invested their money in different sectors. I am here to convince the entrepreneurs to set up their units in Madhya Pradesh also,” he said.

The meetings on Thursday will give special emphasis on Madhya Pradesh's skilled workforce, abundant resources, and favourable industrial environment.

“The objective of this programme is to make investors aware of the investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and motivate them to partner in the progress of the state,” the Madhya Pradesh government said in an official statement.

