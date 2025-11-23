CM Revanth Reddy reviews arrangements for Telangana Rising Summit

Hyderabad, Nov 23 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Sunday, reviewed the arrangements for the Telangana Rising Global Summit at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad.

The two-day Global Summit is scheduled to be held on December 8 and 9.

During a visit to the venue of the summit, he directed officials to ensure that the arrangements for the event are of international level.

The Chief Minister's representatives from all over the world, including ambassadors, of various countries will attend the summit.

He told the officials to make sure that the representatives do not face any difficulties.

The Chief Minister underlined the need for tight security arrangements and said no one should be allowed to the venue without passes.

Those who are not related to the summit should not be allowed to enter under any circumstances, CM Revanth Reddy said.

He added that he would review the arrangements from time to time.

He asked police to take strict measures and wanted them to make ample arrangements for the parking of vehicles.

The Chief Minister issued instructions for providing proper facilities for police personnel providing security for the event.

He also told officials to make adequate arrangements for the media persons covering the summit.

At a review meeting with officials of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday, the Chief Minister had directed officials to make arrangements in a grand manner for the summit.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stressed that the summit should also demonstrate the successful completion of the two years of the 'People's Government'.

In view of the completion of the two years of the state government, he instructed the officials to set up a giant stage in the spacious Future City and display the achievements of the state government.

The summit should be held as an international-level festival to impress the global investors and visitors, the Chief Minister asserted.

On the first day of the global summit on December 8, the event will highlight the welfare and development programmes launched by the 'People's Government' and the successful implementation of the schemes.

On the second day, the state government will release the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document, which embodies the vision and future plans of Telangana.

According to Chief Minister's Office, round table meetings will be held to showcase the industrial policy and priority given to investments in Telangana to the world.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials of all departments to prepare audio-video presentations and make powerpoint presentations to attract the global investors.

The officials were also directed to invite prominent people from India and abroad and renowned industrialists from all fields to the global summit.

The CM emphasised that there should be no shortcomings in the arrangements and all departments should coordinate to make the global event a big success.

He stressed that all departments should play an active role in promoting Telangana a $3 trillion economy by 2047 and participate in the Global Summit.

CM Revanth Reddy said that the officials should also set future goals and conduct an in-depth study on each issue included in the vision document.

The Chief Minister added that reviews will be held with the departments concerned from November 25 on the issues which are being included in the vision document, which sets the direction for the development of Telangana and the living standards of the people.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that he will also hold a review meeting with the key sectors which are involved in the development.

Along with the arrangements for organising the Global Summit, a special review will also be held mainly on the progress of the two years and the role of the respective departments in Telangana Rising 2047.

The draft Telangana Rising Document 2047 has already been prepared by seeking views, suggestions and recommendations of the experts from all fields.

The Chief Minister said that the vision document will be finalised by incorporating the valuable suggestions and specific recommendations made in the reviews with the officials of various departments.

