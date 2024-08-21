CM Stalin inaugurates various industrial projects at TN investment conclave

Chennai, Aug 21 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurated various industrial projects during the investment conclave for 2024 here on Wednesday.

During the Global Investors Meet III held in January 2024, investment commitments worth 51,000 crore were made.

He laid the foundation stone for 28 industrial projects with a total investment of Rs 51,157 crore and inaugurated 19 additional projects that have a collective investment of Rs 17,616 crore at World Trade Centre here on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister, T. T. B. Raaja, while speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the industrial corridor, said that the investments assured during the Global Investors Meet (GIM) and during the Chief Minister's business trips were being realised.

The Minister said that altogether Rs 68,000 crore projects and capacity to create over one lakh jobs have been realised. He said that the difference between the Dravidian model of government led by Stalin and other governments was continuous follow-up on the investment commitments through a committee and ensuring a situation of creating more jobs.

It may be recalled that the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024, hosted by the DMK government, took place in Chennai on January 7 and 8 this year.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin also revealed plans to transform Tamil Nadu into a trillion-dollar economy by 2030. Industries and business establishments from the US, UK, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, Denmark, Singapore and South Korea participated in the GIM-2024.

Western Australia and Taipei Economic & Cultural Centre (TECC) also collaborated with the event, thus leading to a global reach.

A total of 631 MoUs were signed during the event with investments spanning across various sectors including advanced electronics, green energy, automotive, aerospace and information technology, which were the main industries that signed the MoU during GIM 2024.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will leave for the United States on August 27 to attract more foreign investments into Tamil Nadu.

Stalin is likely to visit various cities in the US, hold meetings with industry representatives, investors and entrepreneurs, and invite them to invest in Tamil Nadu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor