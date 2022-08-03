CNG price up by Rs 6 in Mumbai

Sales of CNG cars saw a decline of 11.58 percent in May due to a 74 percent increase in CNG prices on a year-on-year basis. Along with fuel price hike in the country, CNG gas is also increasing. Now once again there has been a big increase in the price of CNG in Mumbai.

CNG price has been increased by Rs 6 per kg and PNG price by Rs 4 per kg. After petrol diesel reached 100, many people turned their march towards CNG cars. People preferred CNG cars as they were relatively cheaper. But, followed by petrol diesel, CNG is also reaching the threshold of reaching 100. Because, now once again the price of CNG and PNG gas has increased in Mumbai. CNG price has been increased by Rs 6 per kg and PNG price by Rs 4 per scm.

CNG will now be available at Rs 86 per kg and PNG gas at Rs 52 and 50 paise per scm after the new increase in prices in Mumbai.