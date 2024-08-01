Coal production in July stands at 74.07 MT with upswing of 6.69 pc

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Coal production during July 2024 reached at 74.07 million tonnes, surpassing the figures of 69.42 million tonnes in July 2023, an increase of 6.69 per cent.

But as compared to the previous month i.e. June 2024 it is down by about 13 per cent. In June 2024 coal production was 84.71 million tonnes.

In July 2024, the production of coal by coal India rose by 2,54 per cent to 55.04 metric tonnes as compared with 53.67 metric tonnes in July 2023.

Coal production has increased by 14.58 per cent to 84.71 metric tonnes from 73.93 metric tonnes in June 2024 as compared to June 2023.

During June 2024, CIL and Captives/Others registered a positive growth of 8.8 per cent and 56.30 per cent by producing 63.10 metric tonnes and 16.11 metric tonnes of coal respectively. Whereas SCCL registered a negative growth of 2.67 per cent by producing 5.50 metric tonnes

The cumulative coal production up to July 2024 has seen a commendable leap of 321.45 metric tonnes in FY 25 as compared to the similar period of FY 24, which was at 292.80 metric tonnes, a growth of 9.78 per cent in July 2024

Cumulative Coal dispatch witnessed a significant boost in July 2024, touching 79.54 MT, compared to 76.05 MT recorded in July 2023, with a growth rate of 4.58 pc.

Coal dispatch in June 2024 was 87.14 metric tonnes which was up 111.64 per cent from June 2023, which was at 78.05 metric tonnes.

During June 2024, CIL and Captives/Others registered a positive growth of 6.77 per cent and 46.25 per cent by despatching 65.13 metric tonnes & 16.53 metric tonnes of coal respectively. Whereas SCCL registered a negative growth of 4.65 per cent by despatching 5.75 metric tonnes of coal.

The Cumulative Coal dispatch, up to July 2024 stood at 341.61 metric tonnes in FY25, compared to 316.54 metric tonnes during the corresponding period in FY24, with a growth of 7.92 pc.

As of 31 July 2024, the coal stock held by coal companies witnessed a notable surge, reaching 86.8 metric tonnes. This surge reflects an impressive annual growth rate of 43.85 per cent underscoring the robust performance and efficiency of the coal sector.

The above statistics underscore the coal sector's resilience and commitment to meeting the nation's energy demands. The Ministry of Coal remains steadfast in fostering sustained growth and efficiency within the sector.

