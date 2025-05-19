Coca-Cola's Fanta Surges Ahead with 50% Market Share in Orange-Flavoured CSD Category

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 19: Coca-Cola India's iconic flavourful beverage, Fanta, has cemented its position as the undisputed leader in the orange-flavoured carbonated soft drink (CSD) category, commanding over 50% market share. With its delicious orange taste and playful spirit, Fanta continues to connect powerfully with India's youth, blending nostalgia with a fresh, culturally relevant appeal.

Originally launched globally in 1940, Fanta has evolved into a cultural phenomenon in India, resonating especially with young adults who seek authenticity, fun, and bold self-expression. The brand has consistently been recording strong double-digit growth for the last 5 years, strengthening its presence across urban and rural markets alike. Today, Fanta is available in close to 2 million retail outlets, spanning offerings from 200ml pack @Rs10 to 2.25L family packs, catering to a wide range of consumption occasions. Globally, Fanta is available in over 180 markets, reinforcing its position as one of the world's most delicious & loved beverage brands.

Vinay Nair, Vice President, Franchise Operations, Developing Markets, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia , said, "Fanta's momentum reflects not only strong execution across channels but also our broader strategy to drive category growth through flavour-led innovation, portfolio agility, and deeper regional relevance. The brand's ability to blend cultural relevance with a bold, digital-forward presence has helped it connect meaningfully with young consumers. This approach strengthens our position in a critical segment and reinforces our ability to anticipate and shape consumer demand that vibe with today's lifestyles and tomorrow's trends."

For decades, Fanta has been more than just a beverage fun, playful, and bursting lip-smacking delicious flavour, it has been the go-to choice for those who embrace life's little joys without hesitation. Its unmistakable orange hue and effervescent bubbles make it a true icon of taste and fun, instantly uplifting any celebration or gathering. Nowhere is this playful spirit more evident than during Holi, India's very own festival of colours, where Fanta's joyful presence adds to the exuberance of the occasion being celebrated with friends. With every sip, Fanta brings an extra splash of delight, perfectly capturing the festive mood. Building on this spirit, Fanta continues to celebrate the thrill of cravings, inspiring consumers to give in to the ultimate craving.

The latest 'Fanta Mangta' campaign puts cravings front and center, featuring youth icon Kartik Aaryan, amplifying this further by tapping into young adults' digital DNA. With a creator-driven approach, meme-forward, the campaign transformed a simple phrase into a cultural cue for spontaneous fun and refreshment. High view-through rates (VTRs), Engagement rates & strong creator collabs like Mac Macha, and vibrant media engagement helped strengthen Fanta's connect with the new generation of consumers.

Today, Fanta's rise is not just about numbers it's about cultural relevance, digital swagger, and staying truly in the moment. Backed by Coca-Cola's legacy of building iconic brands, Fanta continues to lead the orange-flavoured CSD category, redefining cravings for India's young and restless.

About Coca-Cola India

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy-based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. Premium products constitute Schweppes and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 4 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable agriculture initiatives and carbon emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

