New Delhi [India], March 31 (/PNN): Coffee & More, an all-day dining cafe chain that started its journey with two outlets in Pune, is now gearing up to expand globally. The brand has set its eyes on a target of 170 outlets in metro cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi, and countries like England, Switzerland and many more.

What sets Coffee & More apart is their perfectly roasted beans brewing and dishes coming from around the globe. With top-tier flavors blended perfectly to match everyone's taste, the cafe chain has made its bold mark in the F&B industry.

Under the guidance of Sachin Salunkhe & Shweta Salunkhe, the brand is aspiring to become the prime choice for culinary delicacies in India and abroad to push the mark of Cafe's to sky-scrapping levels. Leveraging the rising demand for continental food in India is one of the main objectives of Coffee & More.

Sandeep Kulkarni, Managing Director at Coffee & More, emphasized that Coffee & More's success is built on a foundation of culinary excellence, innovative thinking, and a deep commitment to customer satisfaction. With a strong team of professionals and a clear vision for the future, the company is well positioned to continue its growth and success in the F&B industry.

Director & Investor, Deepak Barge's vision for Coffee & More is clear and ambitious. With Deepak Barge's $2 million investment, Coffee & More is now advantageously situated to broaden its market and offer its distinctive flavours to people all over the world.

The journey of culinary excellence began with the picturesque locale of Koregaon Park and the bustling tech hub of Hinjewadi in Pune. They have now expanded to the idyllic hill station of Mahabaleshwar and are all set to open their upcoming outlets in Kharadi and in Phoenix Mall, Wakad in Pune then take the rest of the globe by storm.

Coffee & More's unique blend of flavors and cuisines from around the world has caught the attention of food lovers across the country. The brand's expansion plans are expected to create employment opportunities and bring new culinary experiences to people across the world.

With their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Coffee & More is sure to make its mark in the Indian F&B industry. So, the next time you're looking for a place to grab a quick bite or enjoy a leisurely meal with friends and family, make sure to check out Coffee & More!

