CoinSwitch announces the biggest crypto trading league on PRO

New Delhi [India], April 11: CoinSwitch PRO, a multi-exchange crypto trading platform by CoinSwitch announced the biggest crypto trading league for the Indian crypto community. The trading league offers a prize pool of INR 1 crore to skilled traders who use their expertise to increase their ranking, and the top trader will win the contest.

To win, participants must actively trade on the CoinSwitch PRO platform. The top trader will be rewarded with a crypto world tour, an extravagant, all-expenses-paid journey to Davos, Switzerland, Dubai, and Singapore. The second-place winner will receive a high-performance Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10 R superbike, and the trader in third place will be awarded with Bitcoin (BTC) worth INR 10 lakhs.

CoinSwitch PRO is a multi-exchange trading platform launched by India's largest crypto trading platform, CoinSwitch, allowing users to trade crypto assets in Indian Rupees across multiple exchanges using a single login. While the CoinSwitch app caters to retail investors, CoinSwitch PRO has been designed for advanced traders.

Over the past year, CoinSwitch PRO has experienced a 350% growth in market share. The company has made several other significant enhancements to the platform, including a more powerful mobile version, and trade-friendly features such as 'Arbitrage Finder', 'API trading option', 'Algo Trading' and more.

To participate in the CoinSwitch PRO trading League, click here

CoinSwitch

Founded in 2017, CoinSwitch is India's largest crypto trading platform. It simplifies and enhances the trading experience of more than 2 crore Indians, across its suite of productsthe app and CoinSwitch PRO. Today, users can choose from over 100 coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Pepe and Shiba Inu. CoinSwitch is a PeepalCo product.

For more information, visit: www.coinswitch.co | For media queries, contact: press@coinswitch.co

PeepalCo

PeepalCo is a canopy housing a collection of brands serving India with tailored wealth-tech products to Make Money Equal for All. Founded by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, PeepalCo Group serves over 20 million Indians through its various offerings. The Group is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India), Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures.

For media queries, contact: press@peepal.co

