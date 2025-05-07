Colab Platforms Has Fixed May 21 As Record Date For 1:2 Stock Split

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7: Board of Directors of Colab Platforms Limited (BSE: 542866), an emerging leader in the country's sports-tech space have considered and fixed Wednesday, 21st May 2025 as a Record Date for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for 1:2 stock split (sub-division of equity shares) of the company from 1 equity share having face value of Rs. 2 each into 2 equity shares having face value of Rs. 1 each.

In a strategic move poised to reshape India's sports-technology landscape, company has announced the launch of a Rs. 250 million Sports-Tech Growth Accelerator Programme. The initiative aims to identify, support, and scale early-stage ventures across critical areas of sports innovation, ranging from athlete performance tools and esports infrastructure to gamified fitness and fan engagement platforms.

Positioned under Colab's newly established Sports Innovation Division, the Accelerator is designed to serve as a launchpad for founders reimagining the future of sportsfrom performance tech and esports to fan engagement, athlete development, and gamified fitness.

"India's sports sector is on the cusp of a digital leap, and with this Growth Accelerator, we are not just funding ideas but building an innovation engine for India's sports future. We want to back visionaries who are building for the next generation of sports, both in India and for the world," said Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms Limited.

Access to a robust sports ecosystem

The programme will be spearheaded by Colab's newly launched Sports Innovation Division and is set to offer not just capital, but a robust ecosystem to startups. It will include access to cutting-edge R&D infrastructure, mentorship from top industry operators and domain experts, business advisory and go-to-market strategy, and connections to sports federations, organisations, universities, and private equity firms. The selected startups will also gain opportunities to pilot their solutions within Colab's own ecosystem, which includes sports leagues, teams, events, and commerce platforms.

The Colab Sports-Tech Accelerator programme will actively scout, support, and scale startups working across multiple impact-driven verticals, including, AI-Driven tools & Performance analytics, Wearable Sports Tech, Fan Engagement & Skill Based gaming platforms, Esports Infrastructure & Content IPs, Grassroots & Decentralised Athlete development, Gamified Fitness and Digital coaching models, and Sports 360° Platforms & Communities.

Unveils subsidiary for sports nutrition, equipment segment

In line with its broader growth strategy, Colab Platforms has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Colab Sports Science Private Limited, which will drive the Group's expansion in the sports nutrition and equipment segment. Colab Sports Science will cater to the fast-growing demand for sports science-based products and services in India. It will operate across both online and offline channels, offering nutritional supplements, wearable gadgets, and other sport-specific technologies that align with Colab's vision to build a 360-degree sports ecosystem.

Board declares interim dividend

The Board of Directors of Colab Platforms has declared an interim dividend at the rate of 0.5% per share of face value of Rs. 2 each for the financial year 2025-26. The record date has been fixed as April 24, 2025. The dividend shall be paid on or before May 16, 2025, to the eligible shareholders.

Colab enters predictive gaming sector

As part of its broader digital expansion, Colab Platforms has formally entered the predictive gaming space, a rapidly emerging sector with over 50 million users and annual transaction volumes exceeding Rs. 50,000 crores. The company has also launched www.colabsports.in, an e-commerce platform for sports.

Through its new predictive gaming initiative, Colab aims to build a scalable, transaction-fee-based platform that offers users interactive and educational experiences, underpinned by advanced analytics, real-time data, and strong regulatory compliance.

These strategic expansions showcase the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and its drive to provide cutting-edge experiences for its users. The foray is expected to diversify Colab Platforms' revenue streams and also strengthen its position in the evolving sports-tech and fintech convergence space.

About Colab Platforms Ltd.

Colab Platforms Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company has been delivering innovative technological solutions across various sectors, leveraging its expertise in advanced technologies to drive growth and enhance user experiences. Colab Platforms Limited is dedicated to providing customised, technology-based processing solutions that help clients achieve their objectives and exceed expectations. Recognising India's rapid emergence as a global technology hub, Colab Platforms harnesses the nation's diverse and talented professionals to contribute significantly to the development of the professional community.

