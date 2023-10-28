Colosceum-backed film 'Mai' Starring Kunaal Roy Kapur and Shahana Goswami to Screen at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: 'Mai', a 41-minute film written and directed by Milind Dhaimade and produced by Colosceum Media Pvt. Ltd. (Lalit Prem Sharma) and Macguffin Pictures (Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey), is all set to screen at the upcoming Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The festival will run from October 27 to November 5, 2023, at multiple venues in Mumbai.

The film stars Kunaal Roy Kapur and Shahana Goswami and is based on a simple thought that we can't find anything unless we are ready to lose something. The story revolves around how the 35-year-old Suman Das (played by Kunaal), who is obsessed with his mother's cooking, discovers the value of love, loss and sacrifice when he has to deal with her sudden death. The film is a part of the anthology series 'Lost & Found' which is a unique collection of exquisite stories from 7 storytellers and their interpretation of the concept of Loss and Gain.

"Being a food enthusiast, I find the intersection of food and humanity very intriguing. Is food only nourishment? An indulgence? Or, are there such strong memories attached in the taste of everything we love, that knowingly and unknowingly, we are constantly searching for that very taste? 'Mai' delves into the notion of letting go, of stepping away from the familiar to explore and experience something new, and of discovering love through the metaphor of food. We hope the audience enjoys watching this movie made with all heart as much as we have enjoyed making it," said Milind Dhaimade, Director, Mai.

Suman's mother had prepared a wonderful array of dishes before she was to depart for a week-long pilgrimage when she unexpectedly dies. Throughout his life, Suman has never tasted anything that could compare to his mother's cooking. Now, he faces the challenge of preserving her culinary legacy for as long as possible. One day, he encounters Mona (played by Shahana), a woman with such exceptional taste buds that she can breakdown the recipe of any dish she tastes. Can Suman use Mona's help to replicate his mother's inimitable cooking?

"Working on 'Mai' has been a truly enriching experience. The film's exploration of love, loss, and the power of letting go is not only relatable but also heartwarming. My character's stubbornness and selfish obsession, which holds him back, was a unique challenge to portray. It's a story that touches the heart, and I'm excited to see how the audience reacts to this fabulous journey of self-discovery," Kunaal Roy Kapur.

Shahana Goswami added, "Shooting with Milind Dhaimade was a whirlwind of fun and madness, and Kunal's addition elevated the experience. 'Mai' beautifully captures the complexities of loss and finding, reflecting life's inner and outer workings with depth and truth. I'm so happy to be a part of this simple, beautiful film that brings out the often taken-for-granted connection between food and the emotions associated with certain flavours and aromas."

"We, at Macguffin are extremely proud to present Mai by Milind Dhaimade, a tenderly told story of a mother's love, a son's loss and the food that nourished their bond," said Honey Trehan & Abhishek Chaubey, Producer, Macguffin.

"The 'Lost and Found' metaphor deeply resonates with this anthology series, emphasizing the need to let go of the familiar to discover transformation. We are honored to be part of the Jio Mami festival, engaging with film enthusiasts and professionals, fostering lasting conversations. 'Mai,' a testament to our commitment at Colosceum, transcends mere entertainment, provoking thought. We eagerly anticipate its premiere, aiming to captivate and inspire audiences with its compelling narrative and heartfelt performances. By nurturing creativity, we contribute to the growth and evolution of the film industry," said Lalit Prem Sharma, Producer, Colesceum.

'Mai' will screen on 29th October, 5.30 PM (Goregaon PVR ICON, Oberoi Mall), 31st October,6:00 PM (Andheri PVR ICON, Infiniti Mall) and 3rd November, 3:30 PM (Malad INOX Inorbit Mall) at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023.

