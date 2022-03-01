Commercial LPG gas cylinder price hiked , check out new rates

On Tuesday, the price of Amul milk was increased by Rs 2 per liter, so by the time it could affect the people, they got another setback. Yes, after being stable for a long time, the price of gas cylinder was also increased. That is, on the first day of March, there was a double attack of inflation on the people. At the same time, the commercial gas cylinder has been made expensive by Rs 105.

Due to the increase in the price of commercial cylinders, the pockets of the businessmen running hotels and restaurants are going to be affected more. After the increase in the price, now the LPG cylinder of 19 kg will be available from March 1, i.e. from today, in Delhi for Rs 2012 instead of Rs 1907. In Kolkata, it will now be available for Rs 2095 instead of Rs 1987 whereas, in Mumbai its price has now increased from Rs 1857 to Rs 1963.

Domestic LPG cylinder rates stable

The good thing is that the price of domestic LPG cylinder is still kept constant. There was neither any reduction nor any increase in this after 6 October 2021. However, during this period, the price of crude oil increased by $ 102 per barrel. In such a situation, it is being expressed that in the coming time or to say that after the results of the ongoing assembly elections in five states, the price of domestic cylinder can also be increased.