Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 99.75, no change for domestic cylinders

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have made price revisions for commercial LPG and slashed the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 99.75, sources said.

However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders will remain unchanged.

The new prices will be effective from Tuesday and Delhi’s retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will be Rs 1,680.

However, the Oil marketing companies kept domestic cooking gas rates unchanged, as told by sources.

Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur on the first day of each month, with the new rates becoming effective from August 1.

Prices of domestic cooking gas were last revised on March 1 this year.

Earlier in July, the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were increased by Rs 7 each. However, there is no change made in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

Before this hike, there had been two consecutive price cuts for commercial LPG cylinders which were in May and June this year.

While in May OMCs reduced the price of a commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 172, in June it was reduced by Rs 83. On June 1, Prices of commercial LPG cylinders have been slashed by Rs 83.50 to Rs 1,773 per unit of 19 kg with immediate effect.

However, there was no revision in domestic cylinder prices.

Oil marketing companies generally revise the LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) prices on the first day of every month. Domestic cooking gas prices vary from state to state depending on local taxes.

In May, petroleum and oil marketing companies slashed the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 171.50.

In April, too, their prices were reduced by Rs 91.50 per unit.

Petroleum and oil marketing companies had on March 1 this year hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit.

The prices of the commercial cylinders were reduced the last time on September 1 last year by Rs 91.50. On August 1, 2022, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were also reduced by Rs 36.

