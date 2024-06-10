COMPUTEX 2024: Kingston, Racing Beyond Limits with Racecar-Inspired DDR5 Memory, DDR5 CAMM2 and AI Applications

Unleashing Performance, Speed, and Durability in a Dynamic Auto Racing-themed Showcase

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10: Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, returns to COMPUTEX 2024 with its race-themed “Kingston: Racing Beyond Limits” showroom. Capturing the adrenaline of auto racing, where cutting-edge vehicles and skilled drivers converge, Kingston transforms its product lines into elite racers, incorporating elements from the race field, such as a racetrack and pit stop, to create a spectacle of performance, speed, and durability. Kingston debuts a diverse range of technology solutions, including the limited-edition Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 memory, new CAMM2 memory standard, and additional storage solutions. Alongside, an AI PC showcase featuring Kingston's solutions that empower autonomous race cars, reinstating its legacy of compelling innovation.

“The transformative impact of AI and its versatile applications, extending from machine learning, cloud and edge computing to generative AI, has entirely changed the industry's landscape and prompted a shared aspiration to unlock its full potential.” Said Kevin Wu, Sales/Marketing and Business Development Vice President of APAC region, “At COMPUTEX 2024, Kingston is proud to unveil a range of new high-performance memory and SSD products, with a race-themed showcase that underscore how Kingston products meet the escalating demands for high capacity, high performance solutions. People enjoy car races for the speed and thrill, and our customers enjoy gaming because of the supersonic Kingston solutions. We remain dedicated to delivering best-in-class solutions, continuing to push boundaries as we ‘race beyond limits'.”

Kingston: Racing Beyond Limits Showroom Highlights

The “Kingston: Racing Beyond Limits” showroom integrates Kingston's three key product strengths—performance, speed and durability—into an auto racing-inspired space, featuring never-before-seen products in action.

Kingston Champions: Kingston transforms its 6 product lines into a team of elite drivers using AI. Spanning gaming, content creation, enterprise, encrypted storage and more, each driver showcases distinctive strengths and Kingston's diverse capabilities.

FURY Fast Lane: Representing a racetrack experience in the field, the FURY Fast Lane unleashes turbocharged speed of the Kingston FURY range. The Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Limited Edition and Renegade SSD power the Cooler Master Dyn X Racing Simulator, providing an immersive sensation of ultimate speed, matching the feeling of racing on a track. Just as race cars are fine-tuned to achieve peak performance, the Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 CAMM2 (Compression Attached Memory Module) debuts with a new memory module standard, offering a more compact size, lower power consumption, and increased capacity and speed. Targeting gaming laptops and mobile workstations, the new standard elevates computing experiences for users.

Empowering AI: The “Pit Stop” is where racing cars undergo servicing and leverage gathered data to enhance their performance; drawing inspiration from this concept, Kingston sets up the “Built to Last” zone to demonstrate its AI applications. Kingston invites the NYCU Vulpes Racing Team to exhibit their autonomous race car, designed and built by the team. The car utilizes an AI PC equipped with Kingston, AMD and ASUS' solutions. Inside the AI PC, the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 memory and the unreleased PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, codenamed Kenting Bay, fuel all stages of the race car's development: from initial testing in simulated environments, processing and visualizing large data volumes, to making instant tuning adjustments and achieving optimal performance on the field. In addition, Kingston Server Premier DDR5 RDIMM server memory and DC600M Enterprise SSD, with high efficiency and low latency features tailored for data centers, meet the demands for storage capacity and performance from AI processing. As AI persists as a key player in the development of various industries, Kingston memory and storage solutions continue to empower and accelerate the implementation of AI-driven technologies. With every step into the future, Kingston is with you.

New Product Specifications

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Limited Edition

Limited edition design: The memory features a sleek red and black heat spreader design inspired by race cars, with exclusive RGB lighting effect available on this model1.

Speeds: 8000MT/s

Capacities: Kits of 2, 48GB (24GB x2)

19 presets of RGB lighting effects and Intel® XMP 3.0 certified

Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 (CAMM2)

Smaller form, higher capacity: The dual channel mode memory module offers a more compact size, lower power consumption, and increased capacity and speed, ideal for notebook, gaming laptops and mobile workstation users.

Capacities: 32GB

XS1000 External Solid State Drive

New color option: New red version to preserve life's cherished moments in style.

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2

Speed2: Up to 1,050MB/s read, 1,000MB/s write

Capacities3: 1TB, 2TB

Kenting Bay (codename) PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Exclusive sneak peek: Unreleased SSD boasts Gen 4×4 NVMe PCIe performance in a compact M.2 2280 form factor.

Speed4: Sequential read/write speeds up to 6,000/5,000 MB/s

Capacities3: 500GB – 4TB

1 Lighting customizable with Kingston FURY CTRL software or with motherboard RGB control software. RGB customization support through third-party software may vary.

2 Based on internal testing. Speed may vary due to host hardware, software and usage. USB 3.2 Gen 2 host device required for optimal speeds.

3 Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston’s Flash Memory Guide.

4 Based on “out-of-box performance” using a PCIe 4.0 motherboard. Speed may vary due to host hardware, software, and usage.

