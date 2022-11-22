Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) hosts the "11th Big Picture Summit 2022" in New Delhi

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organized the "11th big Picture summit 2022 " on 16 - 17 November at Hotel le Meridien, New Delhi.

CII has been representing the Indian film and entertainment industries at the prestigious Cannes Film Market for the past 20 years, at the Berlin Film Festival for the past 5 years, and at the Toronto Film Festival for the past 3 years.

This year's summit discussions focused on emerging trends, technological advancements, and opportunities for various industries, led by internationally renowned experts in entertainment, broadcasting, streaming, filming, advertisement, and many others.

This two-day summit saw delegates, event speakers, B2B meetings, and participants who came together to be part of sharing thoughts and debating to make the Indian media and entertainment sector future-ready and socio-economically strong. CII reports were also released in the session, which focused mainly on the Indian M&E sector and sports broadcasting.

K. Madhavan (Chairman, CII national committee on M&E) inaugurated the session by giving his valuable opening remarks, followed by a special address by Apurva Chandra (Secretary, Ministry of Information Broadcasting), P.D. Vanghela (Chairman, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), and Biren Ghose (Vice Chairman, CII Committee on M&E).

Neeraj Roy (MD & CEO, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment), and Amit Khanna (Media Guru, Filmmaker, and poet) talked about the future of the M&E industry on day one of the summits, followed by expert panellists who presented their views on various topics like streaming, AVGC next steps, the impact of piracy, the role of OTT, and the role of broadcasting in promoting sports in India.

The Big Picture Summit was being held online for a few years due to the COVID outbreak. The 11th summit took place offline for the first time after COVID's shutdown. This gave a big opportunity to the participants who were invited to be a part of this program. The participants came from various public and private backgrounds, like government officials, entrepreneurs, students, journalists, content creators, broadcasters, distributors, and many more. Entertainment industry professionals from Redi Productions Pvt. Ltd., namely Parvinder Singh Wraich (director), Harkiran Kaur Wraich (director), and Swaranjit Kaur Wraich (producer), also gave their valuable participation in the summit.

After this summit, every individual present would take home a new and positive vision that would help them get ready for the future and get the key to capturing the $25.2 billion entertainment industry by 2022. Knowing the emerging trends and changing the way we work is important to keep pace with the future. CII has been driving initiatives to take the Indian M&E sector to new heights and expand its global footprint in close collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

This story has been provided by SRVwill not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor