Congress Nominee to emulate Gandhiji in Mini Dandi Yatra on Nomination Day

Naishadh Desai is kinsman of Morarji Desai

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 18: In Surat, Naishadh Desai, a descendant of the late Prime Minister Morarji Desai, has declared his intention to contest in the upcoming elections against a prominent figure. To signify his resolve, Desai underwent a symbolic act by shaving his head and donning attire reminiscent of Gandhi before embarking on a brief Dandi Yatra ahead of his nomination filing on the 19th.

Born on June 22, 1956, in Surat, Naishadh Desai hails from a family deeply rooted in Congress leadership and activism. His father, Shri Ishwarlal Gulabbhai Desai, was a notable Congress leader and freedom fighter, while his late uncle, Shri Khandubhai Desai, served as a Union Cabinet Minister during the tenures of Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Indira Gandhi.

Desai’s determination to contest the elections stems from his belief in Gandhian principles. Drawing inspiration from Gandhi’s perseverance against formidable odds, Desai remains steadfast in his resolve to challenge the status quo.

Highlighting his familial ties with the late Prime Minister Morarji Desai, Desai shared, “My grandfather and father were close associates of Morarji. He often stayed at our home when in Surat. Furthermore, my sister is married into the Morarji family.”

Possessing an M.A. and L.L.B. degree, Desai practices as an advocate. Since 2004, he has been actively engaged in various leadership roles within the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), serving as the President of the Gujarat chapter and occupying senior positions at the national level. Additionally, since 2015, he has served as the spokesperson for the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.

Desai’s commitment to public service dates back to his student years, where he made significant contributions both academically and in extracurricular activities. He garnered numerous prizes and medals in elocution competitions and debates at the university, state, and national levels. His leadership acumen was evident during his tenure as the General Secretary and Chairman of the Student’s Union at South Gujarat University from 1975 to 1982.

Throughout his career, Desai has actively participated in various labor unions and associations, advocating for the rights of workers in sectors such as textiles and diamonds in South Gujarat. His multifaceted contributions underscore his dedication to social welfare and his unwavering commitment to the ideals of the Congress party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor