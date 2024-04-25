Congruent Solutions appoints Mahesh Natarajan as Chief Revenue Officer

New Delhi, April 25 Congruent Solutions, a leading provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and outsourced plan administration services to the US retirement industry, on Thursday announced the appointment of Mahesh Natarajan as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Natarajan is an acknowledged techno-business leader in the insurance and retirement industry, having spent over 25 years with Cognizant, serving clients in the US, the company said.

"I am looking forward to working with the talented leadership and teams at Congruent to build on its rich heritage and drive increasing value to clients as we grow each of those relationships," he said in a statement.

In his new role, Natarajan will be responsible for strengthening strategic relationships with clients and partners, driving growth and transformation.

He will also be improving Congruent's brand and thought leadership, further strengthening the company's strong foundation built on trust and values, according to the company.

"The timing of Natarajan joining our team is perfect as our larger mission is to build on the value we deliver to over 50 clients in the retirement industry and propel our aggressive growth plans," said Balaraman Jayaraman, Co-founder and CEO of Congruent Solutions.

