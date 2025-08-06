Connplex Cinemas Limited IPO Opens on August 07, 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Connplex Cinemas Limited (Connplex, The Company) is an entertainment company revolutionising the cinema industry with a focus on luxury. It proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on August 07, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 90.27 Crore (At the Upper Price Band) by fresh issue of 51,00,000 equity shares, to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is 51,00,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 168 - ₹ 177 per share.

Equity Share Allocation

* QIB Anchor Portion - Up to 14,52,000 Equity Shares

* Qualified Institutional Buyer - Up to 9,68,800 Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors - Not Less Than 7,27,200 Equity Shares

* Individual Investors - Not Less Than 16,96,000 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - Up to 2,56,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of the corporate office, purchase of LED Screens and Projectors, Working Capital requirements and general corporate expenses. The anchor portion will open on August 06, 2025, and the issue will close on August 11, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is MUFG Intime India Private Limited

Anish Tulshibhai Patel, Managing Director, and Rahul Kamleshbhai Dhyani, Joint Managing Director of Connplex Cinemas Limited, expressed, "Going public is an important milestone for Connplex Cinemas as we move into our next phase of development. From the outset, our focus has been on redefining how cinema is experiencedmaking it more comfortable, more engaging and more accessible. With the support of this IPO, we plan to invest in infrastructure that allows us to maintain high-quality standards while expanding our footprint across both urban and emerging markets. This includes setting up our corporate headquarters and upgrading key technologies like LED screens and projectors. Our goal remains simple: to deliver a reliable and enjoyable cinema experience to more people across India."

