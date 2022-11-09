Conrad Maldives invites you for their tropical festive celebration this forthcoming season

To celebrate this joyous time of the year, invites guests to take a fabulous holiday to remember with their loved ones at the twin-island paradise!

The theme for this year, "Enchanted Forest - a tropical festive celebration" draws inspiration from the resort's fascinating surroundings that boast of powdery white sands, scenic palm trees, turquoise clear waters, mystical marine life and beyond. A celebration of everything that's enchanting about the gorgeous Rangali Island in the magical Maldives.

This theme that also reinforces the brand's commitment to sustainability has something unique planned each day from 21st December'22 till 9th January'23 for everyone. From a romantic escapade to extravagant family celebrations with mesmerizing views of the horizon, culinary experiences, exciting events and curated activities!

Here are the key highlights of the Enchanted Forest - a tropical festive celebration where you will make memories that lasts a lifetime as you celebrate the beauty of this idyllic paradise escape.

Festive Cheer

The Festive spirit of togetherness is celebrated in myriad ways, making the festival even more joyous and special! The festivities begin with the Tree Lighting ceremony as the sun sets into the horizon and the tree is lit up over cocktails at the scenic UFAA Beach.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the chefs at the resort bring you a plethora of dining options that pay homage to both age-old delicacies like roast turkey & beef, as well as new international fare that include Mediterranean Grills, Italian Pastas and Meats and a specially curated Christmas dinner at Mandhoo, a restaurant that is a culmination of the five basic elements of air, water, fire, earth and plants.

Hop On A Culinary Journey

The gastronomical adventure begins right before Christmas and continues into the New Year across the resort's 12 restaurants offering guests a selection of culinary excellence.

You could relish a bountiful feast with fresh seafood and meats cooked to perfection on the grill accompanied by crisp salads, freshly baked bread at the Fishermans BBQ by the beach or indulge your taste buds to an exquisite dinner accompanied by a selection of the finest wines as you dine under the starlit Maldivian sky; from a thoughtfully curated Cheese Fondue night to a Champagne and Lobster spread, the choices of cuisines, restaurants, and dining experiences are all plentiful for an indulgent experience.

A Wellness Retreat

Make your wellness a priority this festive season! You can take part in a special session of sunrise yoga, or indulge in a slow exercise through an Aqua Stretch session or join in on a friendly game of tennis or volleyball with the resort's team members, each of these activities will be led by trained instructors and practitioners.

Complementing the Yoga and Exercise options, is the OverWater Spa at the resort where a collection of spa treatments including facials and massages awaits you when you seek a deeper level of relaxation on your holiday.

There is a lot more in store to satiate varied interests of guests, from adrenaline-pumping water sports activities to curated adventures for young guests. Whatever you choose to do at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island this festive season, you can prepare yourself to have an evocative experience at their tropical Enchanted Forest - a tropical festive celebration. The team at Conrad Maldives is a community that has sunshine in their hearts and invites you to their Enchanted Forest to embrace the sunny side of life.

