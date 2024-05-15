Constelli marks its 6th Anniversary with Spectacular Annual Summit Celebrations at T-Hub Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 15: Constelli, a leading provider of high-fidelity modelling and simulation solutions, celebrated its 6th Annual Summit with grandeur and fervor. Established as a defence technology company, Constelli aims to reduce program delays and increase the success rate of RF and Microwave payloads such as Radars and Electronic Warfare systems used in combat aircrafts, surveillance aircraft/drones, and UAVs.

Founded by Satya Gopal and Avinash Chenreddy, Constelli is committed to developing cutting-edge technologies that empower India’s defense industry to accelerate innovation and indigenization. Over the past six years, Constelli has been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to its clients, setting new standards of excellence and innovation in the industry.

The Annual Summit, held on 25th April, 2024, was a testament to Constelli’s remarkable journey of growth and success in the industry. The event witnessed the presence of distinguished chief guests, Dr. B.K. Das and Dr. Satheesh Reddy, who lauded Constelli’s achievements and contributions to the nation’s progress.

Dr. B.K. Das, a Distinguished Scientist and Director General at ECS DRDO, appreciated the talent, hard work, and achievements of Constelli and commended their contribution to Atmanirbar Bharat. Dr. Satheesh Reddy, President of the Aeronautical Society of India and Former Chairman of DRDO, highlighted Constelli's unique position by acknowledging the company's experience in the niche area of high-fidelity modelling and simulation, where there are no or very few companies in India. Wishing them success in their endeavors, he also mentioned that the company has a lot of growth potential.

Renowned speakers like Matthew Webber, Executive Business Coach, Stanford GSB and Baskar Ceri,Managing Director NI India shared invaluable insights on team spirit and leadership, while Shubhra Hajela,Wellbeing Leader and Charvi Didwani Wellbeing Manager, Thrymr Software, sparked engaging discussions on health and wellbeing hacks.

One of the highlights was the dynamic panel discussion moderated by Constelli Co-founder, Avinash with the esteemed experts, Shitendra Bhattacharya, Country Head and Director Sales NI India & ASEAN, Radhika Choudary,Co-founder Fryer Energy, Dhruvin Mehta, Principal, Pravega Ventures, Manjula Kannan,Partner, Vantage Management Consulting, and Satya Gopal, CEO, Constelli. Their insights into personal and organizational growth left the entire crowd motivated and inspired.

At Constelli, it has always been a culture to celebrate the team’s great work, and in the recent Annual Summit, it was quite prominent! Dr. Satheesh Reddy joined them as a special guest and made the awards ceremony even more special. The founders congratulated the winners, who showed amazing dedication, creativity, and teamwork.

In addition to thought-provoking discussions, the summit also showcased Constelli’s vibrant culture and team spirit. Attendees were treated to lively dance performances, soulful singing, and engaging activities by the Constelli team, adding an element of joy and energy to the occasion.

Looking ahead, founders outlined their ambitious plans to develop cutting-edge technologies that will empower India’s defense industry to accelerate innovation and indigenization.

For more information about Constelli and its solutions,visit www.constelli.com

