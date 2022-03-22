Consumer body slaps Rs 10 lakh penalty on Sensodyne's misleading advertisements

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) said on Tuesday it has imposed Rs 10 lakh penalty and ordered discontinuation of advertisement of Sensodyne products which make the claims "Recommended by dentists worldwide" and "World's No.1 sensitivity toothpaste".

The consumer body has termed these claims made in Sensodyne products as misleading.

CCPA has ordered discontinuation of advertisements of Sensodyne products which make the claims "Recommended by dentists worldwide" and "World's No.1 sensitivity toothpaste" within seven days and directed payment of penalty of Rs 10,00,000, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

"Also, advertisements which show endorsements by foreign dentists have been ordered to be discontinued as per the earlier order passed by CCPA," the statement said.

CCPA had initiated suo-moto action against advertisement of Sensodyne products on various platforms including Television, Youtube, Facebook and Twitter showing dentists practicing outside India (practicing in the United Kingdom) endorsing the use of Sensodyne products namely Sensodyne Rapid Relief and Sensodyne Fresh Gel for protection against teeth sensitivity and making claims that Sensodyne is "Recommended by dentists worldwide", "World's No. 1 sensitivity toothpaste" and "clinically proven relief, works in 60 seconds".

After examination of the response submitted by the company, CCPA observed that the two market surveys submitted by the company in support of its claims "Recommended by dentists worldwide" and "World's No.1 sensitivity toothpaste" made in the advertisements were conducted only with dentists in India.

"No cogent study or material were submitted by the company to substantiate the claims made in the advertisements or indicate any worldwide prominence of Sensodyne products. Thus, the claims were observed to be bereft of any reason or justification," it said.

( With inputs from ANI )

