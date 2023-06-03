Content Films Productions Pvt. Ltd celebrated the cast of an all-new web series titled "Crime Beat" A Zee5 Original Series

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 3: The production house along with the director & the star cast got together to celebrate an exciting journey of the much-awaited web series titled "Crime Beat" A Zee5 Original Series which will be a complete package of entertainment for the audience of all age groups. Without revealing too much, the makers describe the plot of the web series as something the audience has never witnessed before on any Indian entertainment platform.

Directors of Content Films Productions Private Limited, Rajiv Ramesh Agarwal & Arvind Kumar Agarwal's ability to understand the audience and how they need to communicate with them, mixed with their passion for storytelling, their knowledge of technology & their ability to oversee every aspect of a major production makes them one of the most sorted producers.

Talking about the project, they said "We are excited and equally thrilled about the web series. We have a talented bunch of people working on this project who are not only accomplished actors, they are extremely passionate about their work & the project. The plot is unique, our vision with Crime Beat is to introduce audiences to a rare piece of entertainment that has not made its debut in India. We are looking forward to the release and the reaction from the audience."

