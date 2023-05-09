Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 9 (/NewsVoir): CORONA Remedies Private Limited (CORONA) has entered into an agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. (Ferring), a subsidiary of Switzerland-based global biopharmaceuticals company Ferring Pharmaceuticals, to commercialize unique and innovative products in the field of Maternal Health & Urology.

The collaboration between CORONA and Ferring will cater to patients across India with innovative products including a few global brands to address the unmet therapeutic needs in maternal health and urology.

"We are delighted to partner with Ferring, a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group to bring world-class medicines to patients in India. This partnership is in sync with our purpose and commitment of #GoodHealthForAll," said Nirav Mehta, Promoter & Executive Director of CORONA.

CORONA is among the leaders in women's healthcare and has a strong presence in various therapies such as anti-hypertensive, diabetes, neuropathy, hormones, pain management, dermatology, bone health, anti-ulcerant, & nutritional supplements.

Ferring's maternal health products are acknowledged in many countries and backed by clinical studies with proven efficacy and safety. The urology products are formulated in an innovative dosage form based on Ferring's new proprietary technology platform that will offer great convenience to patients with over active bladder and erectile dysfunction.

All the products are unique in their class, having differentiated formulations and drug delivery systems that offer therapeutic advantages along with patient compliance and convenience. The estimated market size for the said products collectively is Rs 778.30 crore & growing by 27 per cent.

The novel products will be distributed by 1500+ authorized stockiests of CORONA Remedies across the country.

CORONA Remedies Private Limited was founded by a first-generation entrepreneur with a commitment to creating a better quality of health for all. CORONA is the youngest and fastest growing amongst the top 40 compes with 33rd Rank in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market & has registered Rs 1063 crore turnover with 18 per cent Growth.

CORONA manufactures a whole gamut of healthcare solutions as per international quality standards in its WHO-GMP/EU GMP-compliant plant. CORONA holds 2 DSIR recognized R&D centres with 50+ scientist teams working on novel platform technologies & Hormones. CORONA is a proud family of 4000+ employees relentlessly working for the common goal of #GoodHealthForAll. CORONA enjoys a leadership position in women's health, Infertility & strong presence in cardiometabolic segments.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and women's health, and specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology. Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years and has a portfolio covering treatments from conception to birth. Founded in 1950, privately-owned Ferring now employs over 7000 people worldwide, has operating subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110 countries.

