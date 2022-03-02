Coronary Laser Angioplasty saves life of a 58 Year aged man at Kauvery Hospital

Kauvery Hospital Chennai, a unit of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, a leading multispecialty healthcare chain in Tamil Nadu, today announced the successful treatment of a person using Coronary Laser Angioplasty.

The patient, aged 58, from Pune was brought to the hospital with Severe Calcified Coronary Artery Disease. He also had active status of Chronic Kidney Disease and was on Haemodialysis three times a week while waiting for his Kidney Transplant. Chronic Kidney Disease is an independent risk factor for Coronary Artery Disease. Coronary Artery Disease is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in people with Chronic Kidney Disease.

Dr R Anantharaman, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Kauvery Hospital Chennai, said, "The individual had visited multiple centers across the country after being diagnosed with severe calcified coronary artery disease. He was then suggested high-risk Coronary Artery Bypass Graft surgery. But, due to heavy calcification (Calcification is a process in which calcium builds up in body tissue, causing the tissue to harden), he was advised against angioplasty and stenting. But he approached us for exploring the feasibility of the percutaneous coronary intervention option.

After thoroughly studying the condition and reviewing the angiogram, we advised him to undergo Coronary Laser angioplasty and stenting.

Initially, we performed a normal angiogram procedure which showed the blocked and narrowed blood vessels in the heart. The block was so narrow that we were able to pass it only with a wire; even a 1mm balloon could not make its way through it. We also captured pictures using coronary artery intravascular ultrasound( IVUS) to get a clear idea of the complex block we were dealing with.

We then performed the Excimer Laser Coronary Angioplasty (ELCA). The 0.9 mm ELCA emitted a laser which created enough space to perform the Shockwave Intravascular Lithotripsy Balloon (IVL) procedure. This was instrumental in reducing the calcium burden as it loosened the surrounding tissue facilitating stent delivery and adequate expansion of the stent to the blood vessel size.

The Shockwave Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) System is a technology that uses high-energy shock waves to break up hard materials that block blood vessels including Calcification.

"The patient underwent successful Coronary Laser angioplasty to reduce the calcium burden; following that the Shockwave Intravascular Lithotripsy Balloon (IVL) was used to crack the calcium further and stenting was done to his left and right coronary arteries," added Dr R Anantharaman.

"We were confident about providing the best results as we are the only center in Chennai and among the few others in the whole country who provide the ELCA technology. The patient had visited different healthcare facilities across the state where he was not guaranteed risk-free and 100% recovery treatment. He reached out to us after learning that we provide the finest treatment using the nation's most advanced medical technology, in the setting of our state-of-the-art infrastructure, and we were able to completely meet his expectations. We are sure that this technology will be beneficial in saving more lives in the future," said Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder & Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.

The patient was discharged 48 hours after observation and treatment. He has travelled back to his hometown and is known to have no further complications.

