CoRover.ai partners with EthosAI.one to advance human-centric, ethical AI with BharatGPT

New Delhi, Aug 2 CoRover.ai, a leader in conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the creator of BharatGPT, on Friday announced a strategic partnership with EthosAI.one, an AI auditing firm focused on the future of Responsible AI.

The collaboration signifies CoRover.ai's commitment to developing human-centric and ethical AI through rigorous LLM evaluation using EthosAI's advanced platform.

The partnership "will ensure the reliability, fairness, and accuracy of BharatGPT, making it a powerful and trustworthy AI solution".

EthosAI.one is an AI auditing infrastructure that is revolutionising the way LLMs are audited and ensuring that inaccurate, biassed and toxic LLMs do not populate the world.

CoRover.ai is the world's first human-centric conversational AI platform developed in India. Their platform is used by more than 1 billion users across the world. CoRover.ai has come up with their own LLM, BharatGPT with capabilities in both text and voice as well as multilingual virtual assistance.

"This collaboration marks a significant step forward in CoRover.ai's commitment to enhancing the reliability and integrity of its text-based Large Language Models (LLMs) aligned with BharatGPT ethos," the companies said. Through this partnership, EthosAI.one will also apply its comprehensive evaluation platform to continuously audit and enhance BharatGPT models.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor