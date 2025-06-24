Cosmic Scanner Launches the Ultimate Online Group Trip Marketplace for Young Adults

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 24: In a bold move to revolutionize how young people travel, Cosmic Scanner has officially launched its online group trip marketplace, designed to simplify the process of discovering and booking curated group travel packages. The platform is tailor-made for young adults, bringing together top-rated travel brands in one seamless, user-friendly hub.

Born out of the frustration that many young travelers face when planning trips with friends, Cosmic Scanner fills a significant gap in the market. While solo travel has a multitude of apps and platforms supporting it, group travel booking platforms have remained outdated, fragmented, or simply non-existent-until now.

“Planning a group trip shouldn’t feel like a second job,” said Aman Bajla, Founder & CEO of Cosmic Scanner. “With Cosmic Scanner, users can book group trips online with ease, compare providers, explore trusted itineraries, and focus more on the experience itself rather than the logistics.”

A Travel Tech Game-Changer

Unlike traditional tour websites or basic booking platforms, Cosmic Scanner is a group trip planning website built specifically to address the needs of youth travelers. It doesn’t just list trips-it curates them. The platform works with a network of top group tour marketplaces and travel providers globally, offering adventures ranging from backpacking across Southeast Asia to wellness retreats in Europe or music festivals in Goa.

Each listing includes group-centric filters such as interest type (adventure, culture, nature, nightlife), average group size, age group, and even social ratings from previous travelers. The goal is to offer a trusted, social-first experience that aligns with how Gen Z and millennials actually plan travel-with friends, through mobile, and with transparency.

Why Now?

The timing couldn’t be better. Post-pandemic, there has been a resurgence in group travel deals for young adults, driven by a craving for social interaction, bucket-list adventures, and flexible work-travel lifestyles. According to the WYSE Travel Confederation, youth travel makes up over 23% of international travel-a segment worth over $300 billion globally.

But despite this boom, travelers have been left to piece together plans using spreadsheets, WhatsApp groups, and scattered websites. Cosmic Scanner changes that with its all-in-one functionality-allowing users to compare group travel brands, read real reviews, and book with confidence through a single platform.

Key Features

Online Group Trip Marketplace – Browse hundreds of pre-curated travel packages from trusted brands.

– Browse hundreds of pre-curated travel packages from trusted brands. Compare Group Travel Brands – Transparent pricing, side-by-side comparisons, and real traveler feedback.

– Transparent pricing, side-by-side comparisons, and real traveler feedback. Book Group Trips Online – One-click booking and payment for friend groups or solo joiners.

– One-click booking and payment for friend groups or solo joiners. Tailored For Young Adults – Experiences curated by age, vibe, and destination preferences.

– Experiences curated by age, vibe, and destination preferences. Mobile-First Interface – Smooth UX across devices, built for how Gen Z travels.

The Future of Social Travel

While the company is currently focused on India-based users and outbound trips, it has plans to expand into global markets by 2026. Additional features on the roadmap include AI-driven trip recommendations, community chatrooms, influencer-curated itineraries, and a loyalty program.

“We’re not just another group travel booking platform,” added Chief Marketing Officer at Cosmic Scanner. “We’re building a best platform for group travel-where discovery, community, and trust converge.”

About Cosmic Scanner

Cosmic Scanner is operated by Belluga Technologies Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Kolkata, India. Founded in August 2023, the company aims to redefine how young people explore the world-together. Cosmic Scanner makes it easier to plan, compare, and book group travel experiences from the world’s best travel providers in one place.

For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities:

Email: info@cosmicscanner.com

Phone: +91 81002 20177

Website: www.cosmicscanner.com

Instagram: @cosmic.scanner

