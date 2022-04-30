Cover Genius Unveils Partnership with Pepperfry, Bringing Tailored Product Protection to India's Furniture Market

Cover Genius, the leading insurtech for embedded insurance, today announced a partnership with the e-commerce furniture and home goods company, Pepperfry. By integrating with , Cover Genius' award-winning global distribution platform, Pepperfry can now offer personalized product protection plans directly to customers with a single API call. This partnership is aimed at bringing a seamless purchase experience for millions of shoppers.

"We are excited to partner with one of the largest online retailers in India to enhance protection options for e-commerce customers," said Arijit Chakraborty, Managing Director, APAC for Cover Genius. "Our research shows 60 per cent of customers prefer to buy protection from their favorite online retailers. With this in mind, we worked with Pepperfry to create one of the first furniture protection offerings in the region, providing customers with a more tailored experience at checkout."

Pepperfry's unique click-and-mortar structure allows customers to shop for furniture online and in-store at Pepperfry Studios. The integration of XCover protects omnichannel customers against their furniture-related worries in one seamless platform.

"The furniture industry can be highly unorganized with low customer trust," said Gourav Agarwal, Director of Partnerships in India for Cover Genius. "Our partnership with Pepperfry offers customers tailored protection and warranty offers that put them at ease when making a long-term investment. We look forward to working with other industry leaders in the Asia-Pacific region to co-create protection products that address the unique needs of any retailer or marketplace."

Hussaine Kesury, Chief Category Officer, Pepperfry said, "Pepperfry is a place where Indians shop for their homes. Providing our customers with exceptional experiences is paramount to us. Through our strategic partnership with Cover Genius, we aim to create a tailored protection for our customers where they will be able to request for multiple claims at zero added cost."

XCover is now integrated into Pepperfry's online marketplace, enabling customers in India to add protection and warranties to their online purchases.

Cover Genius is the insurtech for embedded insurance that protects the global customers of the world's largest digital companies including Booking Holdings, owner of Booking.com and Agoda, Ola, Intuit, Skyscanner, and Descartes ShipRush. We're also available at Amazon, Flipkart, Pepperfry, eBay and Shopee. Cover Genius' vision is to protect all the customers of the world's largest online companies through XCover, an award-winning global distribution platform for any line of insurance or warranty, and XClaim, an API for instant payment of approved claims that delivers an NPS of +65, a result that has been independently recognized as the highest for any insurance company globally.

Cover Genius and partners co-create solutions that embed protection that's licensed or authorized in over 60 countries and all 50 US States.

Pepperfry is a furniture and home goods company offering customers a diverse selection of amazingly priced home products and a consistently great shopping experience. We believe that the Pepperfry managed marketplace helps thousands of entrepreneurs and merchants to sell to millions of discerning customers across India.

