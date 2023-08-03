COWRKS enters the Pune market with its state-of-the-art workspace

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: COWRKS, a distinguished provider of premium managed workplace solutions in India, opens its new centre in Pune. Strategically located in the business district of Baner, the new centre boasts of a spacious and thoughtfully designed workspace, featuring a blend of open areas, private offices, dedicated desks, and meeting rooms. Spread across 54,541 sq. ft. and offering 678 desk spaces, the centre is conveniently located near the metro and social infrastructure.

COWRKS has always been an innovator and pioneer in managed and flexible workspace solutions that cater to the ever-evolving needs of today’s businesses. Whether businesses prefer a hassle-free plug-and-play experience with ready-to-move-in office spaces or desire to customize their workspace that aligns with their unique business needs, COWRKS’ in-house expertise in design & build ensures a seamless transition into their desired workspace. The Pune centre marks another milestone in the company's expansion plans, solidifying its presence in key business hubs across India.

Speaking on the launch, Parul Thakur, Business Head and Senior VP, COWRKS expressed, “We are delighted to bring COWRKS to Pune, a city renowned for its vibrant entrepreneurial spirit and thriving business ecosystem. Pune is one of the fastest growing cities in India and we aim to provide a dynamic and inspiring environment for entrepreneurs, startups, and established multinationals. We see huge potential in this market and with our unique offers and office space solutions, we are confident that COWRKS Pune will become a dynamic hub for the city.”

The new COWRKS Pune centre features state-of-the-art infrastructure within a campus-style development, which reflects and creates a community culture. The spacious centre offers a wide range of world-class workspace solutions for those looking at flexible workspaces and customized solutions through Managed Offices.

With modern IT and Tech infrastructure, meeting rooms offer wireless video conferencing capabilities, in-app bookings enabling members to conduct meetings efficiently. A dedicated COWRKS app offers members access to a vast array of services and amenities across the centre and campus, seamlessly elevating the overall workplace experience.

With the launch of this new centre, COWRKS now has over 16,400 desks in 6 locations across NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

COWRKS is a distinguished provider of premium workspace solutions in India, specializing in managed and flexible workspaces. With a presence in six major cities and a portfolio of 26 operational centres, COWRKS stands at the forefront of shaping the future of work. Committed to delivering exceptional workspaces, each centre is meticulously designed, showcasing state-of-the-art amenities, seamless technology, and world-class hospitality, fostering a thriving community. With a leasable area exceeding 12.3 lakhs sq. ft. and management of over 16,400 desks, COWRKS is widely recognized as one of country's leading providers of workspace solutions.

As a Brookfield Properties company, COWRKS assures a high standard of reliability and dependability.

