CPHR Services hosts successful National Leadership Summit 2024

New Delhi [India], April 27: Set against the backdrop of today's rapidly evolving landscape of human resource development, National Leadership Summit 2024, hosted by CP HR brought together industry leaders, esteemed academicians, and visionary professionals to explore and address the pressing challenges faced in bridging the competency gap

Confluence Placements & Human Resource (CPHR) Services Pvt. Ltd. recently hosted the highly anticipated National Leadership Summit 2024 on the theme 'Challenges faced on HRD

2.0 - Bridging the Competency Gap.' It was a day filled with insightful discussions, empowering speeches, and exciting launches, marking a significant milestone for CPHR Services and the HR industry as a whole.

The event commenced with an inspiring speech by Dr Mohammed Bawaji, Founder & Managing Director at CPHR Services and an esteemed career coach. His words set the tone for a day of exploration, innovation, and collaboration.

The president of the event, Prof. G D Sharma, President of the Association of Indian Universities and Vice Chancellor of USTM Meghalaya, delivered a thought-provoking speech, highlighting the importance of addressing competency gaps in the evolving HR landscape.

Dr Rajan Welukar, Vice Chancellor of ATLAS SkillTech University, graced the event as the chief guest and shared valuable insights into overcoming the challenges faced by the HR industry.

His expertise added tremendous value to the discussions throughout the summit.

The Guest of Honour, Abdulqadir Bs Tamim, an esteemed educationist and Director of 'MHB' Education Department (Talab-Ul-Ilm), delivered an enriching speech, shedding light on innovative approaches to education and skill development.

As the summit coincided with CPHR Services Pvt Ltd's 19th anniversary, the occasion was marked by a celebration of the organization's rich legacy and impactful contributions to the world of HRD.

A highlight of the summit was the launch of CPHR Next, an innovative initiative aimed at propelling HR professionals into the future of work. This groundbreaking platform promises to revolutionize talent management and development strategies.

The engaging panel discussions gave insights into the intricacies of bridging competency gaps in HRD 2.0, featuring industry experts and thought leaders sharing invaluable perspectives and best practices. The list of esteemed panelists included Dr Kyung Ki Eun; Neeraj Singh Rathore; Mr Arun Tripathi; Mr Rituraj Anand; Dr Safia Farooqui; Mr Ankush Puri; T.Manoj Kumar Daniel; among others.

In line with the theme of the summit, QNextt Business was officially launched, offering cutting-edge solutions for enhancing customer experience through best practices in all Industries.

Recognising excellence in the HR industry, the summit culminated in an award ceremony honouring organisations and individuals driving innovation and excellence in all industries. The National Leadership Summit 2024 concluded on a high note, leaving attendees inspired and equipped with actionable insights to navigate the challenges of HRD 2.0 and bridge the competency gap effectively.

