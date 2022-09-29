Crane India Inaugurates Its New Engineered Check Valves Facility in Satara, Maharashtra

Satara, September 29: Today, Crane (NYSE CR) announced the inauguration of its new Engineered CheckValves factory in Satara, Maharashtra. The event was hosted by Crane Process Flow Technologies India Private Limited and ChemPharma & Energy, Duo-Chek® and Noz-Chek®, businesses of Crane Co. Led by Mr. Hari Jinaga, the President of Crane India, in the presence of customers, business partners and other global leaders crane; the ceremony enabled the presentation of the new plant capabilities that will be completely dedicated to its Engineered Check products. Crane’s precision engineering and decades of research have come together at every step in the new state-of-the-art 10,000m2 [ approx.110,000sq.ft.] manufacturing facility featuring automated welding technology to manufacture a full range of Noz-Chek® and Duo-Chek® valves in sizes up to 84″.

The plant meets the stringent quality and product approvals and is capable of in-house machining for all offered size ranges. The facility offers in-house High-Pressure Gas and Cryogenic Testing for valves up to 72″.

Certified testing is also available per Customers’ specific temperature or pressure requirements, detailing leak rates as well as a graphical representation of the testing cycle.

The new facility holds direct employment for approximately 100 associates who support the requirements of a variety of industries within the chemical processing, oil and gas, petrochemical and energy sectors, including renewable energy and other emerging markets, such as hydrogen production.

“The facilities that have been built here in Satara are best-in-class; our new Engineered Check Valves factory reflects digital transformation trends and features a fully automated manufacturing process to ensure our products maintain the quality Crane is known for.”

“Crane India has been an influential force in the country through our contributions and investments in local communities over the past 30 years. Along with the new Engineered Check Valves factory inauguration, today we have also reaffirmed our partnership with the local NGO Maher by opening the next building within the Crane-funded Maher Home complex for disadvantaged children in Satara. – said Hari Jinaga, President, Crane India

Additional photos and a video from the event are available on Crane CP&E and CraneIndia's LinkedIn pages.

About Crane India

Crane India, as part of the Crane Co., draws on 165 years of history of innovation. Crane Co. made its first steps into India in 2001-2002 with the acquisition of Saunders Flow and Xomox Valves businesses. The past seven years have seen rapid growth in India with the construction of three new factories of over 100K sq. ft. and more than $20M in investments to support Govt’s “Make in India” Program. Crane’s local operations supply and support a comprehensive product offering of 5 Crane Co. businesses, three manufacturing facilities including a JV, two Design and Offshore Development Centers, Global Sourcing, IT and Global Information Security. Crane’s India Design Center (IDC) is a key innovation driver, with more than 100 expert engineers working to develop conceptual and functional prototypes, continuously innovating to solve customers’ toughest challenges.

About Crane ChemPharma & Energy

Crane ChemPharma & Energy (within Crane Co.’s Process Flow Technologies segment) designs and manufactures a variety of high-performance products, including highly engineered check valves, sleeved plug valves, lined valves, process ball valves, high-performance butterfly valves, bellows sealed globe valves, aseptic and industrial diaphragm valves, multi/quarter-turn valves, instrumentation and sampling, actuation and controls, sight glasses, lined pipe, fittings and hoses, and air operated diaphragm and peristaltic pumps. Its trusted brands (in alphabetical order) ALOYCOÒ, CENTER LINEÒ, COMPAC-NOZÒ, CRANEÒ, DEPAÒ, DOPAKÒ, DUO-CHEKÒ, ELROÒ, FLOWSEALÒ, GO REGULATORÒ, GYROLOKÒ, HOKEÒ, JENKINSÒ, KROMBACHÒ, NOZ-CHEKÒ, PACIFIC VALVESÒ, RESISTOFLEXÒ, REVOÒ, SAUNDERSÒ, STOCKHAMÒ, TEXAS SAMPLINGä, TRIANGLEÒ, UNI-CHEKÒ, WESTLOCK CONTROLSÒ, WTAÒ and XOMOXÒoffer customers a complete and innovative product portfolio designed for the most demanding corrosive, erosive, and high purity applications. Among the industries served are chemical processing, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, refining, and power generation. For more information, visit www.cranecpe.com.

About Crane Holdings, Co.

Crane Holdings, Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane provides products and solutions to customers across end markets, including aerospace, defence, chemical and petrochemical, water and wastewater, payment automation, and banknote security and production, as well as for a wide range of general industrial and consumer applications. The Company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials. Crane has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CR).

For more information, visit www.craneco.com.

