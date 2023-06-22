Cream Stone launches new stores and unveils special Vijay Deverakonda Creation

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 22: In a delightful and exciting event that took place across eight cities, popular actor Vijay Devarakonda joined hands with the renowned ice cream brand Cream Stone to distribute free ice creams to his fans on the occasion of his birthday. As part of the grand occasion, the actor also paid a visit to the newly opened Cream Stone store in Kondapur, making the event even more memorable for his admirers. The event witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with fans eagerly flocking to the trucks that were stationed outside the Cream Stone store to get their hands on the delectable ice creams. The crowd's enthusiasm and the overall traction received by the event were testaments to the star's immense popularity and the universal love for ice cream.

The collaboration between Team Cream Stone and Team Vijay Devarakonda not only aimed to bring joy to fans but also marked the launch of three new Cream Stone stores. Along with their signature stone-based ice cream creations, these new stores introduced a diverse range of offerings, including Signature Desserts, Plated Desserts, Swiss Rolls, and Faloodas. In response to the growing demand for alternative dietary options, Cream Stone also curated a selection of vegan ice cream choices for its guests.

Adding to the excitement, Cream Stone celebrated Vijay Devarakonda's birthday by unveiling a special ice cream creation aptly named the "VDC" (Vijay Deverakonda Creation). The VDC received an overwhelming response from fans who flocked to the store to savor this unique and delicious treat. The actor's association with Cream Stone further reinforced the brand's commitment to delivering quality products that resonate with their customers.

During his visit to the Kondapur store, Vijay Devarakonda interacted with his fans, spreading happiness and creating lasting memories. Fans were thrilled to see their favorite star in person, and his presence added an extra dose of excitement to the event. The store was abuzz with enthusiastic chatter and laughter as customers and fans relished their free ice creams and indulged in the mouth watering offerings of Cream Stone.

"Creating delightful experiences and spreading joy through our delectable ice creams has always been our priority at Cream Stone. The partnership with Vijay Devarakonda has not only brought smiles to the faces of his fans but has also reinforced our commitment to delivering quality products that resonate with our customers. We look forward to more exciting collaborations and memorable moments in the future." - Aditya Jadhav, Head of Brand, Cream Stone.

As fans left the event with smiles on their faces and hearts full of joy, the partnership between Vijay Devarakonda and Cream Stone undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the ice cream industry. With their shared commitment to bringing happiness through delectable treats, both parties have undoubtedly set the stage for more exciting collaborations and delightful experiences in the future.

