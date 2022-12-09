Create a High-speed Internet Connection with Mine M4 Mini 4G Bonding Router by Sky Wire Broadcast

Sky Wire Broadcast, one of India's leading providers of System Integration consultation and services for the TV Broadcast Industry, has launched the M4 Mini4G Bonding Router in collaboration MiNE Media (Manufacturer of live video streaming products). The Mine M4 Mini is designed to connect up to 4 SIM cards from any service provider and 1 Ethernet, allowing you to transfer data or video through a bonding server with Linux Debain 9.0 OS. The easy to carry and use, it is a more convenient product for users of different fields. One can build the bonding server themselves or use an alternate solution by renting it from Ali cloud or Amazon server.

Widely used in various areas, like events, conferences, live streaming, weddings, schools, universities, presentations and award ceremonies, this bonding router can help users deliver data or videos with a high-spead and stable internet connection. The Mine M4 Mini can be used as a bonding router, not as a standard encoder, an additional software or hardware solution is required, such as the Mine - Q8/Q9 Bonding Encoder.

Equipped with a built-in LCD display, this M4 Mini can keep you updated with all the most important data about the device and the speed status of each SIM and Ethernet if connected. Also, you can find the battery indicator on the LCD screen. Apart from this, the bonding router allows you to operate it for up to 5-6 hours on even an outdoor shooting, when it is fully charged, thanks to its inbuilt power backup. With this product by Sky Wire Broadcast, you can deliver a superb live streaming experience.

Key Features:

- Model: M4 Mini

- Network Bonding: 4 SIM & 1 Ethernet

- Network Provided: Wi-Fi and Ethernet

- Outdoor Work Duration: 5-6 Hours

- Support Self-built Server: Linux Debain 9.0 OS Required

- Management: Web Control

- Wi-Fi Frequency: 2.4GHz, 5.8GHz

- Wi-Fi Range: 30 Meters

Dedicated to providing advanced technology products and services for the TV broadcast industry, Sky Wire Broadcast Pvt. Ltd. has been in this industry for more than 10 years. Providing a wide range of high-quality products at affordable costs, the company has built a great position in the Indian market. With an aim to provide innovative products, Sky Wire Broadcast builds a long-lasting relationship with its customers, supporting them with the best quality materials. Avnish Kumar Singh, who has more than 16 years of experience in broadcasting services, founded this company with a mission to offer state-of-the-art broadcasting solutions to enhance audio-visual content.

To know more about the company, click here:

To read more about the product details, click here:

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor