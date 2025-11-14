Creative agency Influencer Act received 2025 Afaqs brand storyz award for outstanding brand story telling

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 14: Influencer Act, the pioneering creativity agency under the umbrella of Geoads Media got honoured with the prestigious Afaqs Brand Storyz Award on the November 13, 2025, at the Aloft, Aerocity, Gurugram. The agency was nominated under two categories- category 1: Use to data and insights and category 2:BFSI , in which it got bronze and gold respectively.

This recognition is an outcome of their outstanding work with India's leading brands, that are building their social media presence.

The Brand Storyz Awards organised by Afaq Events celebrate outstanding work in Content Marketing and Brand Story telling as well as highlighting campaigns that combine strategy creativity. Established in 2023, these awards have become the "Steves" of India's marketing ecosystem, celebrating truly engaging campaigns that have inspired and captivated audiences.

Influencer Act and brands- a partnership in story telling excellence.

Influencer Act has been in the market for several years building a reputation for influencer led brand campaigns that built brand's image and sales in the market. Among their diverse portfolio the collaboration with notable brands has demonstrated how a creative agency can transform brand engagement into real ROI.

Over the past few years, Influencer Act has closely collaborated with many brands to create and execute campaigns that resonate with India's digitally aware audience. From conceptualizing influencer campaigns to making content strategies that could educate as well as engage the audience. The Influencer Act has helped clients/brands in making their position strong as trusted brands.

Key initiatives included dealing with micro as well as macro influencers, and focusing on regional influencers such as tamil, telugu, assamese etc. This relationship building has helped to simplify the product for users, creating engaging stories around insurance awareness and developing interactive digital campaigns that could health achieve both measurable conversions as well as brand recall. By combining strategic insights with creativity, Influencer Act has made sure that their campaigns were not just compelling but also aligned with the brand's product.

Award recognition and broader impact

It is this remarkable work of the agency that has earned Influencer Act brand storyz awards under "Use to data and insights" and "BSFI" category.

The agency's campaigns show its capacity to provide an excellent mix of creativity and strategic planning, showcasing how influencer let story telling can give measurable brand outcomes.

Influencer Act continues to work with multiple other brands delivering campaigns that combine strategic creativity and innovation. Apart from this, Influencer Act has been a leading influencer marketing agency in BFSI industry.

The agency's market presence and consistent ability to engage audiences makes it stand out in India's competitive marketing landscape and make it true to its motto "digital beyond limits".

Voices from Influencer Act and Geoads Media

"Being awarded with the brand storyz awards is a proud moment for all of us," said founder and CEO of Influencer Act.

He further said "Our work with top-most clients reflects our approach of meaningful storytelling, audience engagement and delivering miserable business.''

About Afaqs events

Afaqs events is a leading platform for India's marketing media sectors advertising connecting brands agencies and to create and engage as well as showcase outstanding work. The brand storyz awards is one of its flagship initiatives which celebrate excellence in brand story telling.

About Influencer Act and Geoads Media

Influencer Act operating under Geoads Media specializes in influencer marketing, integrated content campaigns as well as other creative services. They focus on making authentic videos and collaborating with multiple leading brands

The agency brings together strategic insight and creativity, to craft impactful brand narratives.

Visit on: https://influenceract.com/

