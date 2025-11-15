CREDAI-MCHI's 43rd AGM sets the direction for unified reforms and faster approvals under President Shri Sukhraj Nahar

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body of real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), held its 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC. The meeting brought together senior government officials, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to review key policy matters and outline the association's agenda under the leadership of President Shri Sukhraj Nahar.

Under Shri Nahar's leadership, CREDAI-MCHI has strengthened coordination between the government and the real estate industry. Following the guidance of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, the association initiated the formation of a joint platform comprising CREDAI-MCHI, NAREDCO, PEATA, and BDA, enabling the industry to present collective issues before authorities. A convergence meeting was held at the Four Seasons Hotel, followed by a joint review session with the BMC led by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Bhushan Gagrani (IAS), during which key sectoral issues were discussed and several concerns were addressed. The minutes of this meeting were formally signed at the 43rd AGM, underscoring the commitment of both the industry and the civic administration to structured collaboration, accountability, and faster resolution of real estate sector challenges.

CREDAI-MCHI has also introduced Ease of Doing Business 2.0, a focused framework designed to streamline approvals, improve transparency, and ensure time-bound responses from regulatory bodies. Monthly review mechanisms with the BMC and SRA are being institutionalized to track progress and resolve operational bottlenecks.

In addition to policy advocacy, the association demonstrated its responsiveness to social causes. During the recent floods in Maharashtra, members collectively contributed ₹5.5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund within hours of an appeal, reflecting the industry's commitment to community welfare.

Dr. Bhushan Gagrani, Municipal Commissioner, BMC, commended the effort, stating, "The decision to bring all four associations together reflects the industry's maturity and vision. When stakeholders collaborate and speak with one voice, it enables the administration to address challenges faster and with greater precision. This model can set a benchmark for effective industry-government engagement. At the same time, with the city facing serious air pollution and rising AQI levels, it is essential that developers follow guidelines for construction sites and sustainable urban planning, so that Mumbai's growth ensures cleaner air and healthier living for all its residents.

Shri Sukhraj Nahar, President, CREDAI-MCHI, said, "Our focus this year has been on building stronger collaboration across the real estate industry. By bringing together CREDAI-MCHI, NAREDCO, PEATA, and BDA, we have created a unified platform that allows us to address regulatory and operational challenges more efficiently. We are institutionalizing regular review mechanisms with the BMC and SRA to ensure faster approvals, transparent processes, and accountability at every level. These steps, combined with our commitment to responsible development, are aimed at making MMR one of the most efficient real estate ecosystems in the country."

Mr. Rushi Mehta, Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI highlighted, "At this 43rd AGM, we celebrate not just our longevity but the lasting impact of CREDAI-MCHI. The association has enabled collective action that no individual could achieve alonefrom successful litigation that released over 700 schemes to advocating for the transformative 10:10:80 premium policy. I encourage all members to actively leverage this platform and initiatives."

Jitendra Mehta, Senior Vice President, CREDAI-MCHI, said, "The AGM marks another step in strengthening collaboration between developers and the government. Our collective focus remains on creating a transparent and time-bound framework that supports faster approvals and smoother project execution. With continued dialogue and cooperation among all stakeholders, we aim to make the MMR real estate sector more efficient, accountable, and growth-oriented."

The highlight of the evening was the two insightful Fireside Chat sessions that brought together some of the most prominent leaders in the real estate sector. Shri Parag Shah and Shri Manan Shah of MICL Group shared their vision of creating landmarks that outlast generations, while Shri Shahid Balwa of DB Realty Ltd. inspired the audience with his thoughts on innovation and the language of possibility. Together, the sessions offered meaningful insights into the future of Mumbai's evolving real estate landscape

Under the leadership of President Shri Sukhraj Nahar, CREDAI-MCHI's ongoing agenda includes:

* Ease of Doing Business 2.0: Structured engagement with BMC, SRA, MHADA, and MahaRERA for time-bound approvals.

* Unified Industry Representation: Strengthening collaboration between CREDAI-MCHI, NAREDCO, PEATA, and BDA for collective advocacy.

* Policy Engagement: Continued dialogue with the Urban Development Department and civic bodies for regulatory streamlining.

* Participation in New City Development: Contributing to the planning and execution of two proposed cities under the Chief Minister's vision.

* Transparency and Accountability: Ensuring monthly reviews and published minutes to monitor issue resolution.

The 43rd AGM reaffirmed CREDAI-MCHI's commitment to serving as the key platform for industry-government engagement in the MMR driving actionable reforms, transparent processes, and responsible development.

ABOUT CREDAI-MCHI

CREDAI-MCHI is the apex body of real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. (MMR). With an impressive membership of over 2200+ leading developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI has extended its reach throughout the region, establishing units in various locations such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Virar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Palghar-Boisar, Bhiwandi, Uran-Dronagiri, Shahapur-Murbad, and most recently in Alibaug, Karjat-Khalapur-Khopoli, and Pen. Being the only Government-recognised body for private sector developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI is dedicated to promoting the industry's organisation and progress. The association is committed to driving policy reform, housing innovation, and sustainable development in partnership with the government and urban stakeholders.

As a part of CREDAI National, an apex body of 13000 developers across the nation, CREDAI-MCHI has emerged as a preferred platform for regional discussions on housing and habitat by establishing close and strong ties with the government. It is committed to breaking barriers to create a strong, organised, and progressive real estate sector in the MMR.The vision of CREDAI-MCHI is to empower the Real Estate fraternity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as it preserves, protects, and advances the right to housing for all. To continue being a trusted ally, guiding their members, supporting the Government on policy advocacy, and assisting those they serve through the ever-evolving real estate fraternity.

Website: https://mchi.net/

