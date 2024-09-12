Cressanda Railway Solutions get Contracts for Train Wrap Advertising with Maharashtra Tourism

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: Cressanda Railway Solutions Limited has secured notable contracts from two distinguished clients: the Directorate of Tourism, Maharashtra, and the Bureau of Indian Standards. These contracts involve the installation of external wraps on 16 express trains and 1 express train, respectively.

The selected trains are premium, long-distance services catering to high-end passengers travelling to various destinations. The use of transit media for promotion highlights a strategic choice by these government organisations to reach a broad audience through visible and impactful advertising. This initiative aims to effectively promote new campaigns and enhance public awareness.

About Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd

Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd is dedicated to improving the railway travel experience through innovative digital solutions and concierge services. Recent initiatives include providing Wi-Fi and COD services on Eastern Railway trains, introducing wheelchair services, offering pick-up & drop services and on-board sales of non-catering items.

