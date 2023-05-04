Cricket legends Muttiah Muralitharan and Dale Steyn visit Oakridge International School Gachibowli

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 4 (/NewsVoir): Oakridge International school Gachibowli had the honour of hosting two of the most celebrated cricketers in the world, Muttiah Muralitharan and Dale Steyn, for a meet and greet with the students. The legendary bowlers from Sri Lanka and South Africa respectively, are currently the bowling coaches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL.

The two renowned cricketers shared their insights, stories, and experiences with the aspiring sports enthusiasts of Oakridge Gachibowli, inspiring them to pursue their dreams with passion and dedication.

Students and staff went into a state of heightened excitement as they gathered in the auditorium to hear from two of the greatest cricket players of all time. Muttiah Muralitharan, regarded as one of the most successful spin bowlers in history, shared his experience, highlights of his cricket journey and the obstacles he had to overcome. He also talked about the importance of hard work, discipline, and determination in achieving success.

Dale Steyn, who is known for his fast bowling and aggressive style of play, shared his experiences of playing in different conditions and the challenges he faced while competing against some of the best batsmen in the world. He also talked about the mental toughness required to perform at the highest level and how to overcome setbacks. Both the cricketers also expressed their love for Biry and their admiration for the city of Hyderabad and its people.

The students were absolutely thrilled to have this unique opportunity to meet and ask their favourite cricketers questions and learn from their experiences. They were awestruck as the two of the Cricket legends had a friendly conversation about the game its changing format with time. The event was truly exciting and left a lasting impression on Students.

"We are grateful to have Muttiah Muralitharan and Dale Steyn for taking the time to visit our school and inspire our students. Their presence and words of wisdom will undoubtedly have a significant impact on our students, encouraging them to pursue their passions and follow their dreams with confidence and determination," said Principal Dipika Rao.

Oakridge international School Gachibowli is a premium Nord Anglia Education international day school in India. One of the main objectives of the school is to nurture the passion for sports among the students. The school prepares and provides opportunities for its students to succeed at a global level.

