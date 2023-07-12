CritiCare Asia Hospitals, Mumbai, Revolutionizes Ovarian Cancer Treatment with a Cutting-Edge Cancer Department

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 12: In a bold stride towards transforming the landscape of cancer care treatment, CritiCare Asia Hospital, Kurla unveils its radical Cancer Care Department, a beacon of hope for patients grappling with ovarian cancer at any stage of diagnosis. With an uncompromising commitment to pushing boundaries and empowering patients, this state-of-the-art facility aims to rewrite the narrative of ovarian cancer treatment modality, offering a personalised and comprehensive approach that instills hope in the face of adversity.

Ovarian cancer, often misconstrued as a terminal illness, demands a specialised treatment approach tailored to each patient's unique needs. Recognizing this imperative, CritiCare Asia Hospitals has spearheaded a team of highly-skilled Surgical Oncologists and Medical Oncologists, touted for their expertise and constant innovation in the respective domain. These exceptional specialists, led by the esteemed Dr. Amit Gandhi, a trailblazer in the ovarian cancer treatment niche, bring together an amalgamation of unrivaled experience, superior knowledge, and a shared vision of transforming lives through exceptional cancer treatment.

At the core of CritiCare Asia Hospital’s Cancer Care Department lies the radical innovation of Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) surgery. This revolutionary procedure represents the pinnacle of medical advancements, heralding a new era of hope for patients battling advanced ovarian cancers. By administering heated chemotherapy directly to the abdominal cavity during surgery, HIPEC delivers targeted therapy to the affected areas, effectively eradicating cancer cells and reducing the risk of recurrence. Setting itself apart as a beacon of progress, CritiCare Asia Hospitals takes immense pride in being one of the few hospitals in Mumbai and India to be equipped to perform this complex procedure on a regular basis, positioning itself as a frontrunner in pioneering medical advancements and raising the bar for comprehensive cancer treatment.

Dr. Ravi Gupta, Group Medical Director at CritiCare Asia Hospitals, exudes relentless enthusiasm as he shares his vision: "Our introduction of HIPEC surgery underscores our relentless pursuit of advanced cancer care. This ground-breaking procedure has defied expectations, breathing new life into cases that were once deemed untreatable. With our exceptional team of experts led by Dr. Amit Gandhi and state-of-the-art facilities, we endeavour to ignite hope, improve survival rates, and restore the quality of life for individuals bravely battling advanced ovarian cancers."

At CritiCare Asia Hospitals, patient well-being takes centre stage, fuelling their undying commitment to excellence. Embracing the motto "Your Health Our Concern," the institution goes above and beyond to redefine the very essence of healthcare. The establishment of the Cancer Care Department stands as a testament to this unwavering dedication, igniting a revolution in advanced and compassionate care that transcends traditional boundaries.

With a multidisciplinary approach encompassing medical expertise, state-of-the-art technology, and constant support, CritiCare Asia Hospitals offer a sanctuary of hope and healing, where patients and their families find solace during difficult times.

As the curtain rises on this new era of cancer care, CritiCare Asia Hospitals beckon patients and families to embark on a journey of healing, resilience and hope. Embodying its exceptional commitment to patient-centric care, the hospital remains poised to revolutionise the landscape of ovarian cancer treatment, redefining what is possible and offering hope in the face of uncertainty.

CritiCare Asia Hospitals stands tall as a pioneering healthcare institution in Mumbai, celebrated for its exceptional medical services. Embracing a holistic approach to healthcare, the hospital prides itself in offering advanced facilities and a multidisciplinary team of highly skilled professionals driven by untiring dedication.

With the introduction of the dedicated Cancer Care Department, CritiCare Asia Hospitals strive to rewrite the narrative of ovarian cancer treatment, empowering patients with advanced treatment options, fostering a culture of compassion, and infusing renewed hope into their lives. By pushing the boundaries of medical excellence, CritiCare Asia Hospitals continue to make a significant impact in the fight against ovarian cancer treatment approach and strive to improve clinical outcomes, impacting one life at a time!

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Website: www.criticareasiahospital.com

Phone - 95991 66993

Email - info@criticareasiahospital.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor