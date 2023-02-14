Crypto Exchange Bitget hosts its first meetup in Delhi to boost growth in India

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has announced its plans of organizing its first-ever offline meetup in India to increase its efforts of building trust and crypto awareness in the region.

Since Bitget's launch in India, the exchange has witnessed over 200 per cent growth for digital assets' trading volumes in the market. It has been positioned amongst other top derivatives exchanges, climbing from top #20 to its current position #5 on Coingecko it has captured over 500 per cent growth (USD 600M to USD 5 Billion) in its trading volumes globally.

To support this increasing demand of cryptocurrencies, Bitget will be hosting its offline meetup in Delhi, India's capital city on 18th of February 2023. More details on the venue and RSVP are mentioned below:-

Date: 18th February 2023Time: 12 PM - 3 PM ISTVenue: The Palms Town & Country Club, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, GurgaonRSVP: Join the event here

Agenda

The event will be the first of many offline meetups that Bitget will be hosting in Tier 1 cities of India for 2023. The roadshow is strategized to build real relationships with emerging technology startups and the professional trading community in India.

Bitget invites the trading and growing startup ecosystem of India along with professional trading strategists to network in this event.

For more information, visit - https://www.meetup.com/bitget-india-meetup/events/291353827/

Bitget, established in 2018, is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange with innovative products and social trading services as its key features, currently serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries around the world.

The exchange is committed to providing a secure, one-stop trading solution to users and aims to increase crypto adoption through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the Italian leading football team Juventus, official esports events organizer PGL, and the leading esports organization Team Spirit.

For media queries, please contact:simran@bitget.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor