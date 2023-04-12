New Delhi [India], April 12 (/ATK): Elon Musk has once again demonstrated his power to influence the world of cryptocurrency. In a surprising move last week, the CEO of Twitter replaced the company's iconic bird logo with a Doge meme that features the popular Shiba Inu dog. It is still unclear whether the change is permanent or just a playful April Fool's Day prank, but it has already had a significant impact on Dogecoin's value.

According to Bloomberg, Dogecoin's value surged by up to 30 per cent after the logo change, marking a substantial increase in the cryptocurrency's market value. Twitter is yet to comment on the move, but the impact on the crypto industry has been remarkable. Investors and traders are closely monitoring any future developments from Musk, as his influence on digital assets continues to grow.

Dogecoin: The Meme Coin That's Shaking the Crypto World with Elon Musk's Support

Dogecoin, the playful cryptocurrency that started as a joke, has gained serious momentum in recent months, thanks in part to the support of none other than Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO has become a vocal advocate for Dogecoin on social media, leading to a surge in its value.

However, Musk has also been accused of mpulating Dogecoin's price. However, a court document revealed that his tweets about the coin are "innocent and frequently silly." Nevertheless, his influence on the cryptocurrency industry cannot be denied.

XRP: Riding the Wave of Publicity Amid SEC Lawsuit

Another altcoin that has been making waves in the crypto world is XRP. Despite facing a lawsuit from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), XRP has managed to remain resilient. CoinShares' weekly report showed that XRP was one of the highest-grossing cryptocurrencies in terms of inflows, with XRP-focused investment products seeing inflows of USD 800,000.

XRP's market capitalization remains slightly higher than USD 25.88 billion, putting it ahead of Dogecoin. However, its fate still hangs in the balance as it awaits a ruling from the court, which could have a significant impact on the coin's future.

Big Eyes Coin: The Cat-Themed Coin Generating Hype

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency that is generating buzz in the crypto community with its cat-themed memes and generous rewards for its users. The coin is on track to reach its USD 50 million presale target, with loot boxes ranging from USD 10 to USD 10,000 that give investors the chance to win up to USD 1 million BIG and receive a 250 per cent bonus.

The project recently added Big Eyes Loot NFT minting to the website, which now allows users to gather, mint, and trade NFTs. The presale for Big Eyes Coin will end on June 3rd, making now a good time to invest.

As the winter of cryptocurrency appears to be over, meme coins and enthusiastic investors are bracing for an exciting time ahead. It is without question that with Elon Musk's endorsement, Dogecoin is unlikely to move out of the spotlight anytime soon. XRP's future remains uncertain as it awaits a ruling from the court, but its resilience thus far is impressive.

Meanwhile, Big Eyes Coin is experiencing a tipping point fueled by investor interest and social media enthusiasts, which could lead to significant growth when it hits the market. Overall, the crypto world remains full of surprises and excitement, and investors should stay tuned for the next big thing.

