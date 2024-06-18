Cryptos To Watch Out For In 2024: While XRP Price Decline, BlockDAG Raises USD 51.4M & OP Pushes Towards USD 1 Mark

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: BlockDAG is making waves with its groundbreaking technology and impressive presale performance. As XRP faces continued downtrends and Optimism (OP) strives to regain momentum, BlockDAG is emerging as the standout investment. With a staggering 1120% price increase in its presale, BlockDAG's innovative approach is captivating investors and positioning it for long-term success. This comes at a time when XRP and OP are grappling with market challenges, highlighting BlockDAG's potential as a top contender in the cryptocurrency arena.

XRP Price Plunge: Bears Tighten Grip

XRP's price has dropped below the crucial USD 0.50 support level and the 50-day simple moving average, indicating potential further declines. The price recently broke through a key contracting triangle at USD 0.510 on the daily chart, signaling a medium-term downtrend. Currently, XRP is struggling and may fall towards the USD 0.4150 support level.

In the short term, XRP might attempt a recovery to retest the USD 0.500 and USD 0.510 resistance levels. Failure to surpass USD 0.510 could lead to more declines, with immediate support at USD 0.4740 and major support at USD 0.4520. A break below USD 0.4150 could see the price slide further to USD 0.400 or even USD 0.3450.

Optimism (OP) Cracks Double-Digit Gains

Optimism (OP) is showing signs of recovery, bouncing off its USD 0.6 support zone. After a prolonged downtrend, OP is now eyeing a potential breakout toward the USD 1 region. The recent price action saw OP breaking out of its daily downtrend but still trading below the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which acts as a resistance around USD 0.9.

Despite a challenging start to October, OP managed to bounce from its low of USD 0.6, reaching USD 0.7. The key for OP's continued upward momentum is to break and hold above the USD 0.9 resistance level, which aligns with the 50 EMA. Failure to surpass this resistance could see OP retesting its support at USD 0.65.

To regain bullish momentum, OP needs to maintain its current structure and push towards the USD 1 mark. Weekly support is strong at USD 0.6, while the key resistance remains at USD 1.

BlockDAG Secures Top Spot on CoinSniper

BlockDAG, a pioneering Block & DAG crypto network designed to address the limitations of traditional blockchains, has achieved the greatest price surge in cryptocurrency presale history. The price of BDAG coins has skyrocketed by an astounding 1120%, rising from USD 0.001 in Batch 1 to USD 0.0122 in Batch 18.

This remarkable success is attributed to BlockDAG's technological advancements, detailed in its comprehensive whitepaper, the release of the viral Moon Keynote, and securing the #1 rank on CoinSniper, a leading crypto-database platform. The Moon Keynote captivated viewers with an adventurous look into BlockDAG's innovative ecosystem, presale achievements, global marketing strategies, and groundbreaking blockchain updates.

BlockDAG's top ranking on CoinSniper came after receiving the highest votes, surpassing competitors like Playdoge and Sealana. Achieving CoinSniper's prestigious top spot has previously propelled cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin to fame. For BlockDAG, this victory signals imminent market dominance.

The attention from the Moon Keynote and the CoinSniper ranking has sparked significant Whale purchases, resulting in $3 million raised overnight. Batch 18 is selling out rapidly, with the next batch expected to drive further price increases.

BlockDAG: The Smart Investment Choice

In a market where XRP struggles below key support levels, and Optimism (OP) fights to maintain upward momentum, BlockDAG stands out as a beacon of innovation and growth. The remarkable presale success, coupled with strategic marketing and technological advancements, underscores BlockDAG's potential to revolutionize the crypto space.

With significant whale purchases and rapid batch sales, BlockDAG is not just surviving but thriving. The project's commitment to transparency and continuous improvement makes it a compelling choice for investors seeking substantial returns.

