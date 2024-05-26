CSIR unveils electric tiller to transform Indian agriculture

New Delhi [India], May 26 : The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) on Saturday launched its innovative Electric Tiller in Durgapur.

Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR and Secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) unveiled this cutting-edge technology aimed at transforming the agricultural landscape for small and marginal farmers, according to a press release by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Electric Tiller, designed to cater to the needs of farmers with land holdings of less than 2 hectares, promises substantial benefits in terms of operational efficiency and cost reduction.

These small to marginal farmers constitute over 80 per cent of India's farming community, making the introduction of this tiller a significant step towards supporting their livelihood, the release said.

One of the standout features of the Electric Tiller is its enhanced torque and field efficiency.

Unlike traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) tillers, this electric variant operates quietly, produces zero exhaust emissions, and significantly reduces hand-arm vibration.

Such improvements not only ensure user comfort but also align with India's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions and promoting environmentally friendly farming practices, the release said.

Farmers using the Electric Tiller can expect up to an 85 per cent reduction in operational costs.

The tiller's design supports easy battery pack swapping and offers versatile charging options, including AC and Solar DC charging. This flexibility ensures that farmers can maintain their operations without significant downtime, further enhancing productivity.

The Electric Tiller is compatible with a wide range of standard agricultural attachments such as ridges, ploughs, iron wheels, and cultivators. Additionally, it features a 2-inch water pump and a trolley attachment capable of carrying up to 500 kg, making it a highly versatile tool for various agricultural tasks.

The incorporation of electronic controls and ergonomic handling ensures that operators can navigate fields with ease, minimizing fatigue and maximizing efficiency.

Dr N Kalaiselvi emphasized the importance of this development, stating that the Electric Tiller from CSIR-CMERI marks a significant milestone in agricultural machinery.

It not only promises a more sustainable and efficient farming future but also underscores India's dedication to supporting its vast farming community through innovative technological solutions, the release said.

This launch represents a major leap forward in agricultural practices, offering a sustainable, cost-effective, and efficient alternative to traditional farming equipment, it said.

