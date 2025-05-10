Cube Federation of India and Mindgamez Announce MIST 2025 Monsoon SpeedCubing Tournament
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10:The Cube Federation of India (CFI), in collaboration with MindGamez, proudly announces the Monsoon International SpeedCubing Tournament (MIST) 2025, an exciting online competition bringing together Rubik’s Cube enthusiasts from around the world.
Event Details
Main Competition:
Sunday, 24th August 2025, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM IST
Felicitation Ceremony:
Sunday, 31st August 2025, 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM IST
USA Contestant Round:
Saturday, 23rd August 2025, 10:00 PM – 11:00 PM IST
Special Rounds:
Tutors Training & Competition:
Sunday, 17th August 2025, 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM IST
Moderators Training & Competition:
Sunday, 17th August 2025, 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM IST
Registration Deadline:
14th August 2025
Official Website:
https://mist.cfi.in.net
Tournament Highlights
As per the Founder and one of the Founding Directors, Sharjeel Mahvy:
“This first-of-its-kind online speedcubing competition in India has already attracted participants from USA, UK, Australia, UAE, Qatar, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Luxembourg, Canada, and Netherlands. The two-day event will feature speedcubing experts from across the globe competing in various formats.”
Competition Categories
Age-Based Categories:
8 years and below
8–13 years
13–18 years
18 years and above
Special Categories:
Parents Category
Tutors Category
Awards
Top 5 Awards
For various puzzle formats: 3x3x3, 2x2x2, Pyraminx, Skewb, Clock, Square 1, OH_3x3x3, OH_2x2x2, OH_Pyraminx
Big Cube Awards
For participants solving all 4 cubes: 4x4x4, 5x5x5, 6x6x6, Megaminx
Excellence Awards
For participants solving all 4 cubes: 3x3x3, 2x2x2, Pyraminx, Skewb
One-Handed Excellence Awards
For participants solving all 3 cubes: OH_3x3x3, OH_2x2x2, OH_Pyraminx
Registration Fees
Indian Participants:
₹800 for the first puzzle, ₹400 for each additional puzzle
NRI / International Participants:
₹1,600 for the first puzzle, ₹800 for each additional puzzle
Participation Requirements
Participants will need:
A laptop with webcam (mandatory for screen sharing and video monitoring)
Stable internet connection
Zoom application installed
Required puzzles based on registration
Understanding of English language
About CFI
The Cube Federation of India has established itself as a premier organization for Rubik’s Cube enthusiasts, hosting four major annual tournaments. CFI’s commitment to transparent judging, seamless organization, and inclusive participation has earned praise from competitors worldwide.
Testimonials from Previous Participants
“Very well organized, very easy to understand whole process, whole process went very smooth. Very happy with CFI, looking forward for future competition.”
“It was my son’s 1st competition, so was full excited and all the team was very well organized… Thanks for the chance to participate.”
“The website was amazing and transparent and very well designed. The moderators though young were well trained and patient throughout.”
Registration Information
To register, visit the official website:
https://mist.cfi.in.net
Or contact via WhatsApp:
https://wa.me/+919969597304
Join us for this immersive, exciting event that guarantees to awe participants and spectators alike. Connect with fellow cube enthusiasts and build community with people sharing common interests from around the world.
Limited seats available – secure your spot today!
