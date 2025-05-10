Cube Federation of India and Mindgamez Announce MIST 2025 Monsoon SpeedCubing Tournament

By PNN | Updated: May 10, 2025 19:02 IST2025-05-10T18:56:01+5:302025-05-10T19:02:36+5:30

Cube Federation of India and Mindgamez Announce MIST 2025 Monsoon SpeedCubing Tournament

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10:The Cube Federation of India (CFI), in collaboration with MindGamez, proudly announces the Monsoon International SpeedCubing Tournament (MIST) 2025, an exciting online competition bringing together Rubik’s Cube enthusiasts from around the world.

Event Details

  • Main Competition:
    Sunday, 24th August 2025, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM IST

  • Felicitation Ceremony:
    Sunday, 31st August 2025, 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM IST

  • USA Contestant Round:
    Saturday, 23rd August 2025, 10:00 PM – 11:00 PM IST

Special Rounds:

  • Tutors Training & Competition:
    Sunday, 17th August 2025, 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM IST

  • Moderators Training & Competition:
    Sunday, 17th August 2025, 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM IST

  • Registration Deadline:
    14th August 2025

  • Official Website:
    https://mist.cfi.in.net

Tournament Highlights

As per the Founder and one of the Founding Directors, Sharjeel Mahvy:

“This first-of-its-kind online speedcubing competition in India has already attracted participants from USA, UK, Australia, UAE, Qatar, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Luxembourg, Canada, and Netherlands. The two-day event will feature speedcubing experts from across the globe competing in various formats.”

Competition Categories

Age-Based Categories:

  • 8 years and below

  • 8–13 years

  • 13–18 years

  • 18 years and above

Special Categories:

  • Parents Category

  • Tutors Category

Awards

  • Top 5 Awards
    For various puzzle formats: 3x3x3, 2x2x2, Pyraminx, Skewb, Clock, Square 1, OH_3x3x3, OH_2x2x2, OH_Pyraminx

  • Big Cube Awards
    For participants solving all 4 cubes: 4x4x4, 5x5x5, 6x6x6, Megaminx

  • Excellence Awards
    For participants solving all 4 cubes: 3x3x3, 2x2x2, Pyraminx, Skewb

  • One-Handed Excellence Awards
    For participants solving all 3 cubes: OH_3x3x3, OH_2x2x2, OH_Pyraminx

Registration Fees

  • Indian Participants:
    ₹800 for the first puzzle, ₹400 for each additional puzzle

  • NRI / International Participants:
    ₹1,600 for the first puzzle, ₹800 for each additional puzzle

Participation Requirements

Participants will need:

  • A laptop with webcam (mandatory for screen sharing and video monitoring)

  • Stable internet connection

  • Zoom application installed

  • Required puzzles based on registration

  • Understanding of English language

About CFI

The Cube Federation of India has established itself as a premier organization for Rubik’s Cube enthusiasts, hosting four major annual tournaments. CFI’s commitment to transparent judging, seamless organization, and inclusive participation has earned praise from competitors worldwide.

Testimonials from Previous Participants

“Very well organized, very easy to understand whole process, whole process went very smooth. Very happy with CFI, looking forward for future competition.”

“It was my son’s 1st competition, so was full excited and all the team was very well organized… Thanks for the chance to participate.”

“The website was amazing and transparent and very well designed. The moderators though young were well trained and patient throughout.”

Registration Information

To register, visit the official website:
https://mist.cfi.in.net

Or contact via WhatsApp:
https://wa.me/+919969597304

Join us for this immersive, exciting event that guarantees to awe participants and spectators alike. Connect with fellow cube enthusiasts and build community with people sharing common interests from around the world.

Limited seats available – secure your spot today!

