Cube Federation of India and Mindgamez Announce Sixteenth Online Rubik’s Cube Competition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: The Cube Federation of India (CFI), in collaboration with Mindgamez, is excited to announce the Sixteenth International Online Speedcubing competition, MIST 2024 on 22nd – 23rd June 2024.

Event Details:

Date: 22nd June 2024 – USA Rounds

23rd June – Indian Rounds

Website: https://cfi.in.net

Event Website : https://mist.cfi.in.net

What's App: +91 9969597304

As per the Director and Co-Founder, Mr. Sharjeel Mahvy

‘Participants from around the world, including the USA, UK, Australia, UAE, Qatar, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Luxembourg, Canada, and the Netherlands, are gearing up for this unique online Speedcubing competition hosted by CFI’

Key Highlights:

1. Competition Overview:

Over 300 participants

50+ breakout rooms

1000+ cube solves

150+ medals to be won

50+ trophies to be awarded

2. Age Categories:

8 years and below

8 – 13 years

13 – 18 years

18 years and above

Parents Category

Mentors Category

3. Awards and Categories:

Top 5 Awards

Excellence Award

Big Cube Awards

4. Feedback from Contestants:

Nice and well organized

It was nice, I really enjoyed taking part in the competition, the moderators were very friendly and supportive

Excellent. Moderator was very friendly and helpful (this being our first competition). Appreciate the way the entire event was organized.

Competition Schedule

CFI hosts four major competitions annually:

1. SIST (Summers International Speedcubing Tournament) in March

2. MIST (Monsoon International Speedcubing Tournament) in June

3. GIST (Grand International Speedcubing Tournament) in September

4. WOIS (Winters Online International Speedcubing) in December

Platform for Mentors:

Hundreds of mentors worldwide recommend CFI competitions. If you’re a mentor and want your students to compete on our platform, please contact us via WhatsApp at +91 9969597304.

Feedback from Mentors:

1. Vani Muthukrishnan (Senior Mentor):

“CFI provides an open and transparent online cubing competition. Skilled training is provided even to young moderators. Confidence and smiles abound among participants.”

2. Uma Marieswaran (Senior Mentor):

“Contestants always feel very enthusiastic to participate in CFI competition because they organise the event in a very professional manner and their scoring system is transparent. Feeling very proud to be a part of CFI”

3. Sivashree R (Senior Mentor):

“Cube federation of India is a very good platform for online cube competition. CFI team is very hardworking in conducting the program in a transparent way. Every score can be checked on their website.

4. Sathya Praveen (Mentor from UAE):

“CFI’s transparent moderating policy benefits parents and young contestants. It’s a well-organized competition, and I’m proud to be part of this wonderful team.”

5. Sarah Evangeline (Mentor from Oman):

“CFI offers an amazing platform for kids to showcase their talents. The unbiased competitions are organized exceptionally well.”

6. Karthiyayini Senthil Kumar (Mentor from USA):

“CFI competition is a wonderful platform for cubers to showcase their talents by twisting puzzles in a positive spirit. The cubers are cherished and applauded which makes them to empower their ability. Initiation of Felicitation build the cubers feel proud of their achievement. I'm grateful to be a part of CFI competition.”

7. Durga Lakshmi (Mentor from USA):

“Well organized CFI competition. Kids gained the new experience as participants. Mentors are kind and friendly to kids. Although my kid participated in Online it was well organized as an offline competition”

Words for our Sponsor:

According to Sharjeel Mahvy, Director and Co-Founder of Cube Federation of India

“Mindgamez have been sponsoring our Competition since the very first competition

If you want to learn to solve the cubes in a very professional manner Mindgamez is the place to learn”

https://www.mindgamez.in

Media Contact:

For further information, please visit

Website: https://cfi.in.net

Or reach out via

WhatsApp: +919969597304.

