Curia's CSR Initiative for healthcare awareness to set up medical check-up camps for rural community

New Delhi [India], March 20 (/SRV): Curia, a leading contract research, development, and manufacturing orgzation, is supporting 15 free health medical check-up camps for raising healthcare awareness in the rural community. As a part of its CSR initiative, Curia inaugurated 15 free health check-up camps in the rural areas of Aurangabad district in collaboration with Y4D Foundation. Approximately 6000+ people would benefit from increased awareness of their health status through these camps.

The inauguration ceremony of the camps was held at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar'a (Aurangabad) Asegaon on 25 February 2023 in the presence of Abhinav Arora (Director, Curia India Private Limited), Prasad Datar (Associate Director, Curia India Private Limited), Praful Nikam (President, Y4D Foundation), and Local Government body members along with a number of dignitaries.

The free healthcare initiative by India's CSR implementation agency will be spread with the help of its CSR implementation partner, Y4D. The initiative focuses on improving the underdeveloped healthcare approach in rural communities of India. From introducing wash awareness initiatives for students in every school, conducting general medical check-ups for citizens, along with expert dental and eye check-ups, to running awareness campaigns in the village a day before the check-up camp, there are numerous impactful activities in process to create healthcare awareness.

In the last two years, Y4D Foundation has implemented corporate CSR across India in numerous areas. It has been successful in implementing 450+ free medical check-up camps all over India under several projects. Curia has been involved in several of its programs, including the supply of hand-wash soap to students during the wash awareness initiative and support of rural areas with essential medicines as well as expert doctor guidance.

"The main objective of Curia's health care CSR initiatives is to enhance health care know-how in rural areas of the nation. through accurate and consistent health care practices. Our CSR focus is in keeping with Curia's mission of improving patients' lives," shares Mr. Abhinav Arora (Director Curia India Private Limited)

This major healthcare initiative will develop and improve the healthcare infrastructure for the rural population, with a focus on regions that currently lag in care outcomes. Under Curia's CSR initiative, all the patients at the healthcare check-up camps will be offered free essential drugs in addition to free healthcare check-ups. The intent of this initiative by Pune NGO is to spread healthcare awareness in rural regions.

The doctors, experts, and representatives involved in the initiative are serving the widespread rural communities in India as mobilizers, facilitators, and providers. They play a pivotal role in disease prevention, immunization, and maternal support, along with promoting healthy living, station, and nutrition. Hundreds of representatives have been working alongside the Curia CSR initiative to connect the rural community with the health system in India to ensure everyone has access to healthcare services.

In general, the healthcare system is highly fragmented across the nation. The issue of who has healthcare access is critical, with significant disparity across different populations. Rural India faces great disadvantages.

"With modern-day initiatives such as Curia's CSR, the rising gap of disparity for access to healthcare can be bridged in the years to come. This will not only reduce the onset of diseases and health problems but also improve the standard of living of people in the rural communities of our nation," said Y4D Foundation representative, Shyam Bhojane.

