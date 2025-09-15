CuteStory Launches to Make Baby Care Safer, Kinder & Joyful - Because Every Baby Has a Cute Story

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 15: CuteStory, a new-age baby care brand built on the values of safety, sustainability, and emotional warmth, has officially launched. Born from the heartfelt mission to make baby bath and skincare as gentle, joyful, and trustworthy as a parent's love, CuteStory offers a refreshing alternative in a market often dominated by products that feel either overly clinical or excessively decorative.

CuteStory bridges this gap with dermatologically tested, paraben-free, sulfate-free, pH-balanced, and non-irritant formulations, crafted from mild natural extracts and suitable for babies from 0 to 10 years.

Every product undergoes rigorous dermatological safety testing, stability checks for long-term quality, and microbial safety reviews to ensure zero harmful bacteria or fungal growth. CuteStory fully complies with international baby care safety standards and has been reviewed by over 50 medical experts, including paediatricians, gynaecologists, and dermatologists all of whom strongly recommend the brand. With such trusted endorsement, CuteStory proudly positions itself as a doctor-recommended choice for parents.

On the brand launch, Chandra Shekhar, Founder of CuteStory, said, "At CuteStory, I have always believed a child's first touch with the world should be as pure, gentle, and protective as nature itself. CuteStory is more than just a baby care brand it's a promise to parents. We are committed to creating safe, sustainable, and emotionally enriching products that turn everyday routines into cherished memories."

Eco-Friendly Packaging with a Touch of Play

Beyond its safe formulations, CuteStory is also committed to eco-friendly, recyclable packaging and child-friendly designs that spark delight. Its flagship product the CuteStory Baby Body Wash has already won hearts with its tear-free formula, adorable hippo mascot packaging, mild fragrance, and easy-rinse texture that make bath time both fun and worry-free.

Future Plans

With a vision to become one of the most trusted and loved baby care brands worldwide, CuteStory is expanding its product range to include baby lotions, diaper rash creams, oils, oral care, and hair care. The brand also has plans to enter select Asian and Middle Eastern markets, bringing its promise of safety, sustainability, and love to families across the globe.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor