CXO Incubator, Led by Radhika Balakrishnan, Hosts Future of India Inc. 2024: Pioneering Leadership for Tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: The Future of India Inc. 2024, spearheaded by Radhika Balakrishnan, Founder and Director of CXO Incubator, in association with Federal Bank and Antar by Dr. Mickey Mehta, concluded successfully at the Jio World Convention Center, BKC, Mumbai.

As the visionary behind this transformative initiative, Radhika Balakrishnan curated a platform that brought together over 300 professionals from leading multinational corporations, fostering a unique blend of networking, mentorship, and leadership development.

Renowned speakers and thought leaders inspired the audience through impactful sessions and discussions on leadership strategies, innovation, and the evolving role of CXOs.

Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of Marico Ltd. and Founder of Ascent Foundation, commended the initiative and praised Radhika Balakrishnan for her visionary leadership and impactful contributions:

"I am confident that today's event will significantly contribute to the corporate world. Radhika Balakrishnan's holistic approach to leadership, integrating a 360-degree perspective on life, is commendable and much needed. She is undoubtedly on the right path, and I wholeheartedly support her vision. In today's fast-evolving business environment, coaching has become an indispensable tool for growth and transformation."

Smriti Mehra, CEO of CNBC TV18, shared her perspective on diversity and innovation in leadership:

"This summit highlighted the transformative power of diversity and innovation in leadership. By fostering inclusive strategies, bold creativity and putting a framework to professional success, Future of India Inc by CXO Incubator. sets the stage for leaders who will redefine the corporate landscape and drive meaningful progress."

Gautam Khanna, CEO of P.D. Hinduja Hospital, noted the collaborative spirit of the event:

"Future of India Inc. is not just an event; it's a movement that fosters connections, mentorship, and shared learning. The conversations and ideas exchanged here will undoubtedly shape the next wave of corporate leadership in India."

Additionally, a special workshop on "Sleep Your Way to Success" was conducted by Dinesh Ghodke and Khurshed Batliwala (Bawa & Dinesh), bestselling authors and senior meditation teachers at Art of Living. The session explored the vital link between quality sleep and enhanced decision-making, creativity, and leadership performance. Participants learned how improving sleep habits can boost focus, productivity, and overall well-being, leading to a more balanced and successful approach to both personal and professional life.

Dr. Mickey Mehta, a holistic health expert, reinforced the theme of health as the core of success during his session. He shared with the audience, "Health is the pillar of success. True leadership starts with nurturing your physical, mental, and emotional well-being."

Attendees connected with top-tier leaders, receiving personalized guidance from senior professionals. The summit provided a rare chance for emerging leaders to integrate into the exclusive CXO community, fostering both professional and personal growth.

As the mastermind behind the summit, Radhika Balakrishnan, Director of CXO Incubator, an award-winning transformation coach and LinkedIn Top Voice, led participants through impactful coaching sessions. Her focus on helping professionals identify blind spots, build a personal CXO journey, and accelerate their leadership trajectory was a highlight of the event.

"The success of Future of India Inc. reflects the hunger for growth among emerging leaders. By offering a blend of mentorship, community, and actionable tools, we've set the foundation for these professionals to thrive in their CXO journeys. I am deeply grateful to our associate partners - Federal Bank and Antar for their invaluable support in making this event a transformative experience for everyone involved." She remarked

Participants left the event not only inspired but also armed with actionable insights and strategies to accelerate their leadership journeys. With a focus on empowering emerging leaders and fostering a future-ready workforce, Future of India Inc. has established itself as a cornerstone event for India's corporate leadership landscape. As the initiative continues to grow, it reaffirms its commitment to nurturing visionary leaders who will shape the future of India's corporate ecosystem.

