Cycle Launches Karpure, An Exclusive Range of Camphor-Based Home and Pooja Essentials

Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India's most preferred brand for spiritual care essentials, today launched Karpure ahead of Makar Sankranti to offer premium camphor-based range that is ideal for the modern lifestyle.

Karpure is the result of decades of innovation by the brand to deliver camphor-based products that cater to the spiritual needs of a contemporary lifestyle. It has a range of products for everyday body, home and puja needs. The products are available at karpure.in.

Camphor has been an integral part of India's spiritual rituals and remedies for many ailments since time immemorial. Karpure brings the true purity of camphor inside homes with products ranging from body care such as camphor pain balm, roll-on, and hand wash, to homecare products like air fresheners and liquid vaporisers.

Speaking about the launch of Karpure, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, "Specialising in the puja space, we understand our customers and their requirements very well, and in order to constantly deliver quality products and services to our core stakeholders, our customers, we leave no tables unturned in going that extra mile to deliver quality products and bring innovations into the space. We are focused on making a difference in the lives of our customers by giving them the experience in the form of quality. Every Karpure product has been meticulously crafted with love and care whilst keeping India's glorious culture and tradition in mind."

The products are traditional, authentic and responsible. They are made of pure camphor and other natural ingredients, using 100% pure camphor, free from impurities like hexamine and other toxic elements. Explore this range of refined camphor products to help create refreshing, positive and tranquil spaces.

The Mysuru-based NR Group was founded by N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and a philanthropist, Shri Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathies, which has become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully-run business conglomerate with an established presence across India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business domains like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car-fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under the banner of Ripple Fragrances, and floral extracts (NESSO) and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defense helicopters. The organisation has largely committed itself to assuming social responsibilities and fulfilling them through its CSR arm NR Foundation. The NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family.

For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

