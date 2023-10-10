Cycle Pure Agarbathi Launches #PrayforIndia Victory Challenge to Unite the Nation in Prayer

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10: As Indians eagerly look forward to hosting the World Cup 2023 on Indian soil, Cycle Pure Agarbathi has launched a new #PrayforIndia campaign to unite the country in prayer, for team India's victory.

At the heart of the campaign is a simple, yet powerful chant of "Pray for India, win win India". The chant is all set to reverberate across the stadium stands, and on the lips of every Indian who wishes for the nation's victory.

Speaking about the campaign, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi said, "Cycle Pure Agarbathi was founded in 1948, in the wake of Indian Independence. For the past 75 years, we have been burned with national pride, with every Indian's prayers and stood with the nation's prayers. We hope to ignite national pride with a prayer movement for India's victory. We want to unite the nation in prayer, by harnessing the power of technology and social media."

"Every Indian with a smartphone can share their prayer either by making an instagram reel with the #PrayforIndia mantra, or using an instagram filter with the 'V' victory symbol, or by just uploading a picture and a prayer. Every Indian can be a part of this prayer movement for India's victory, on or off the field. The hook step is pretty cool and catchy. We hope Gen Z will love it."

Cycle Pure Agarbathi has ingeniously crafted a heartfelt strategy to unite people of all age groups on Instagram, showcasing their undying love and support for team India. As the 11 warriors step onto the cricket field, Cycle Pure Agarbathi wants Team India to feel the collective prayers of 140 crore Indians reverberating through the digital realm.

In a remarkable Instagram campaign, the brand has introduced the #PrayForIndia Cycle Challenge that is designed to sustain the prayer cycle for Team India. This initiative invites the users to partake in a beautiful gesture of solidarity by tagging three of their friends in the comments and including the hashtag #PrayForIndia.

In doing so, Cycle Pure Agarbathi has successfully harnessed the power of social media to amplify the nation's support for our cricket heroes. It's a testament to the brand's commitment to fostering a sense of togetherness and unity, emphasizing that when the nation prays as one, the spirit of India shines brighter than ever. Join the movement, and let's keep the prayers going for Team India!

The multimedia campaign has been launched in an innovative manner by Saurav Ganguly along with over 300 social media influencers from various fields who have created reels by taking the #PrayForIndia victory challenge to inspire and invite the nation to create theirs. Share your prayer for India's victory at PrayforIndia.com.

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and a philanthropist, Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully-run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for Defence helicopters. The business has a human face that is unmistakably displayed by virtue of its continuing fulfillment of social responsibilities through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'.

NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family. For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

