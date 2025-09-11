Cygnet One Unveils Cloud Modernization Success with AWS Transform: From Legacy Infra to Next-Gen AWS Workloads

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 11: Cygnet One, a global technology solutions provider, today announced successful client outcomes in large-scale cloud modernization programs powered by AWS agentic AI. By migrating enterprise workloads from VMware, Windows, and SQL Server to AWS-native platforms, Cygnet One is helping organizations reduce costs, improve agility, and align with modern digital standards.

Enterprises worldwide are under pressure to exit aging data centers, reduce dependency on expensive legacy platforms, and comply with evolving security requirements. With traditional infrastructure becoming rigid and costly to maintain, modernization is no longer optional, it is essential for business resilience.

Cygnet One uses AWS's advanced agentic AI to accelerate these journeys. Key capabilities include automated code analysis and refactoring (such as moving from .NET to .NET Core on Linux), VMware network and topology translation up to eighty times faster than manual processes, wave-based migration planning, and EC2 instance sizing automation. These innovations reduce manual effort, streamline workflows, and provide real-time visibility into migration progress.

The company has executed multiple modernization use cases for clients, including automated migrations from VMware to Amazon EC2, database shifts from SQL Server to Amazon Aurora, replatforming from .NET to .NET Core on Linux, and orchestrating rehost and replatform strategies for end-of-life infrastructure exits.

As a result, enterprises working with Cygnet One have achieved up to four times faster application modernization for .NET workloads, up to eighty times faster VMware network transformations, and licensing cost reductions of up to forty percent for Windows and SQL Server. These outcomes are supported by improved migration transparency, lowering risks and minimizing rework.

"AWS agentic AI has significantly improved the speed and confidence with which enterprises can modernize," said Keval Hutheesing, CEO at Cygnet One. "Our clients benefit from shorter project timelines, reduced costs, and a clear path toward AWS-native platforms that support future growth."

Cygnet One's approach aligns closely with AWS's broader vision of agentic AI and automation-first modernization, highlighted at the AWS Summit New York 2025. Announcements including Bedrock AgentCore, Amazon Q for IT and DevOps, and S3 Vectors for data modernization reinforce AWS's investment in enterprise-scale cloud adoption. With proven expertise, Cygnet One is positioned to bring these innovations into client environments at scale.

Modernization is now faster and more predictable than ever. Organizations looking to move away from legacy systems and adopt AWS-native platforms can engage with Cygnet One for tailored modernization programs.

To learn more about Cygnet One's Cloud Modernization Services, please visit: AWS Cloud Services & Consulting | Cygnet.One

About Cygnet One

Cygnet One is a global technology company specializing in digital engineering, cloud consulting, and enterprise modernization. With deep expertise across industries, Cygnet One helps organizations accelerate cloud adoption, optimize IT investments, and build scalable platforms for future growth. The company's offerings span cloud, data, digital engineering, and quality engineering, enabling enterprises to achieve agility, cost efficiency, and technology resilience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor