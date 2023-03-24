Cynthi'ans App Coding Championship inaugurated by Dr Srivaramangai Ramanujam, Head (University Department of IT), University of Mumbai

New Delhi [India], March 24 (/SRV): Cynthi'ans App, the innovative learning and management platform, has recently launched its highly anticipated" Coding Crown Championship." The championship, which is aimed at promoting coding skills among students from a young age, was inaugurated by Dr. Srivaramangai Ramanujam, Head (of the University Department of Information Technology) at the University of Mumbai, India.

A championship is a first-of-its-kind event that provides a platform for young coders between the ages of 14 - 18 & 19 - 24 to showcase their coding skills & their respective academic institutions competing with their peers. The championship will be held on Cynthi'ans App. Selective partnered academic institutions would be given a chance to participate in the competition based on their skills-driven approach along with academics. Learners from such partnered institutions would be trained by professional expert trainers on basic to advanced coding.

The event aims to encourage and motivate students to develop their coding skills & enhance a logical rational mindset while also providing a fun and challenging platform to showcase their talents. At the end of the training program, the selected institutions would have to submit a live project exclusively developed by their learners which would be judged by our expert jury based on which the best project would be awarded a trophy and a whopping cash prize.

During the inauguration, Dr. Srivaramangai Ramanujam praised Wahid Syed, Founder CEO & CTO at Cynthi'ans App, for his contributions to the education sector. She lauded Wahid's dedication to his alma mater and his commitment to building an innovative platform that caters to the unique needs of academic institutions. She emphasized the importance of technology in today's world and how programs like this can help learners develop their coding skills and pursue careers in the field of science & technology.

"Wahid came to me with his new app and requested me to share my experience by using the app for our department. The app is the need of the hour in the education sector. Though there are many players, Cynthi'ans app has its own unique features with both ERP and LMS integrated with customized solutions Cynthi'ans will be able to reach out to the sky." added Dr. Srivarammangai.

Wahid Syed being a TV/Film actor & a professor in March 2013 initiated a research-led program named "Polish the Gem in You!!!" to train young learners on personality development & soft skills after a long & extensive research towards training & skill development he with his team concluded that market-driven skills are the need of the hour along with academics, however, delivering those skills is the greatest challenge faced by learners and educators. In 2019, armed with the agenda to bridge the gap between academics & careers, he set out to create the most unique tech-lead educational platform named "Cynthi'ans App for Knowledge", a platform that would provide a comprehensive learning experience.

"The world is already in the AI age, but still there are millions of young graduates who are yet confused over which career path they should choose. Modern education has successfully created an atmosphere for academic learning as compared to our ancestors, but now we have to bridge that academic education to market-driven demands. We at Cynthi'ans are aimed with a single point of the objective to bridge that gap between academics & market-driven careers by providing skill development workshops." said Wahid Syed

Cynthi'ans app includes:

1. Live Skills Workshops for Learners

Cynthi'ans app offers live skills workshops for learners for free or at a minimal cost. These workshops cover a wide range of practical skills, such as coding, digital marketing, data analysis, and more. By participating in these workshops, learners can develop practical skills that they can use in their future careers, making them more competitive in the market.

2. One-Stop-App for Learners

One of the unique features of the Cynthi'ans app is that it allows learners to connect their school/college/coaching in one app. This explains that learners can access their daily schedule/timetable, notes, and assignments along with tests & announcements in one place, making it easier to stay orgzed and on top of their academic work.

3. LMS + ERP Solution for Institutions

Cynthi'ans app also offers an all-in-one Learning Management System (LMS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, called the "Business Strategy Ecosystem." This solution provides complete support for institutions, including management software for easy management of their staff & day to day operations.

Overall, the Cynthi'ans app is a unique and innovative platform that aims to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical skills. By providing personalized learning paths, career guidance, mentorship for learners, and an all-in-one solution for institutions, the Cynthi'ans app can help ensure that students are well-prepared for the demands of the market. The app's features, such as live skills workshops, analytics, reporting tools, and a collaborative learning environment, make it a valuable resource.

