Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Deakin University, Australia, on setting up India's first International Branch Campus at GIFT City

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Deakin University, Australia (Deakin University), in setting up of its International Branch Campus. This would be the first international campus of Deakin University. It is also a major landmark for GIFT City, as it marks the entry of the first International University to enter India. The GIFT City Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas is advising and providing end-to-end legal assistance to Deakin University for securing approvals and setting up its International Branch Campus under International Branch Campuses and Offshore Education Centres Regulations, 2022 ("IFSCA IBC and OEC Regulations"). The advisory team was led by Ketaki Mehta, Partner, GIFT City; with support from Jinisha Motwani, Associate, and Ishika Jain, Associate. Kunal Savani, Partner, with Bipluv Jhingan, Principal Associate and Lakshya Gupta, Associate advised on the taxation aspects of the matter. Abe Abraham, Partner, with Kriti Singh, Associate advised on employment-related aspects of the matter. Deakin University received in-principle approval to set-up International Branch Campus at the GIFT City, Gujarat, India, by securing approval under the regulatory framework notified on October 11, 2022, by the IFSC Authority, under the IFSCA IBC and OEC Regulations. The first program for the Deakin International Branch Campus will tentatively commence by 3rd quarter of 2024.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor